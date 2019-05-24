FORT LAUDERDALE – The Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC) in association with Broward County Vice Mayor, Dale V.C. Holness, Port Everglades, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Business Supply Source, will host its 22nd Annual General Meeting and Conference June 26 – 28, 2019 for the first time in the United States, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Port Managers and delegations from around the Caribbean will dialogue, network, and participate in workshops and strategic sessions relating to international maritime trends, port management and the global logistics industry.

PMAC 2019 ACTIVITIES INCLUDE

Lectures, Workshops, Panel Discussions and Seminars

Exhibitor Hall and Marketplace

Networking Lunch with Country Port Representatives and International Delegations from islands across the Caribbean



Local Port Tours

Evening receptions and much more!

Why Attend PMAC?

Meet & Greet with Caribbean Port Managers and International Delegations Meet Service Providers in the Maritime Industry Learn about Maritime trends, International Logistics and more!



This year’s conference will include 17 Caribbean countries including, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, and Jamaica. PMAC is excited to also have international delegations from Canada, France, and the Netherlands at this year’s conference.

“The fact that PMAC chose Broward County as the location for their first United States based conference in its 22-year history is monumental. We will have the opportunity to welcome international delegations from across the globe and highlight Port Everglades, one of the most active cargo ports for international trade in the United States,” said Vice Mayor Dale V.C. Holness.