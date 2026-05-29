Polimeni.Legal: Entering the European Market Through Privacy, E-commerce and Cybersecurity

For international businesses, and American companies in particular, Europe is not simply an attractive market, it is the primary destination for foreign expansion.

According to Advant’s Europe’s Opportunity Outlook, a report based on responses from over 800 general counsel across France, Germany, Italy and the United States, 66% of the companies surveyed identify the European market as the top priority in their international growth strategy, while 84% describe the region as stable and reliable.

American respondents are the most optimistic: 87% believe Europe will benefit from the global expansion of businesses — a higher share than their French, German and Italian counterparts. Eight out of ten companies are ready to invest or consolidate their presence on the continent over the next three to five years.

And yet, the very legal officers who express this confidence are equally clear about the obstacles ahead: regulatory complexity, the need for greater harmonisation of rules, and progress still to be made on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

This is precisely where the gap between the intention to enter the European market and the ability to do so in a structured way becomes apparent. For an American company — or any non-EU business — accessing Europe means engaging with one of the most complex digital regulatory frameworks in the world: from the GDPR to ePrivacy rules, from e-commerce regulations to information security law, through to the new legislation on artificial intelligence.

These are not rules that merely impose documentary obligations; they shape the way a digital service is designed, presented and operated.

The critical challenge for those approaching the European market from outside is understanding how these rules translate concretely into their own business model: what adaptations they require, at what level they apply — documentary, procedural, architectural — and how to address them so that compliance becomes an integrated part of the digital project rather than a barrier to growth.

The Complexity of the European Framework and the Operational Translation Problem

For a non-EU company, the complexity of the European regulatory environment lies not only in the content of individual rules, but in how they interact. An e-commerce website, a SaaS platform, a members area, a marketing automation strategy or an analytics system can simultaneously involve privacy considerations, contractual issues, transparency obligations toward European users, and security measures proportionate to the data processed and services provided.

European regulation does not present itself as a set of isolated obligations, but as a structure that shapes the design of information flows, interfaces, consent mechanisms, contracts and responsibilities — both internal and external to the organisation.

This becomes particularly evident when operating models developed in different regulatory environments come up against European requirements. It is not always a matter of outright incompatibility, but the necessary adaptations often go beyond legal documentation — privacy notices, policies, contractual terms — and concern the way the service is structured and presented to users, how consent is collected, and how responsibilities are distributed across the processing chain.

An Operational Approach to Compliance

It is precisely in this space between the rules and the concrete functioning of digital projects that Polimeni.Legal, a firm with deep vertical expertise in internet law, e-commerce, privacy and the legal aspects of information security, shows how the transition from a non-EU to a European market can be approached in a structured way, with compliance built into the project rather than imposed on top of it.

Rather than limiting itself to a theoretical survey of applicable law, this type of support requires working on processes: understanding how data is collected and transferred between the tools in use, examining the role of CRMs, CMSs, advertising platforms, cloud providers and payment systems, analysing consent collection mechanisms, and reviewing privacy notices, policies, contractual terms and internal procedures.

For foreign companies intending to enter the European market, this process is often particularly sensitive — not because the rules are inaccessible, but because they require interpretation tailored to the specific context of each project.

Legal support, in this framework, does not end with the production of documentation; it becomes an integral part of setting up and reviewing the project itself: from mapping data flows between internal and external tools, to verifying the legal bases for processing, building consent mechanisms compatible with European regulation, reviewing contracts with partners and suppliers, and organising procedures to handle data subject requests, data breaches or interactions with competent authorities.

The result is an approach in which compliance is not a separate or merely formal step, but an integrated element in the construction of the digital project — and, from the perspective of the company entering the European market, a clearer and more manageable path than the regulatory complexity might initially suggest.

Privacy, E-commerce and Cybersecurity: An Integrated Practice

Polimeni.Legal has built its approach around a practical observation: privacy, e-commerce and cybersecurity rarely remain separate in real-world operations.

A change to tracking systems can affect information transparency and the validity of consent; a security incident can trigger notification obligations, contractual consequences and reputational damage; an online sales platform may require simultaneous review of general terms, data processing arrangements, payment flows, profiling practices and infrastructure security.

Supporting companies entering the European market therefore requires a joint reading of the various regulatory and operational layers involved, not a sequential treatment of distinct compartments. This is especially true in a context where European digital law continues to expand: alongside the GDPR and ePrivacy rules, companies operating online must navigate obligations touching on e-commerce, product safety, digital accessibility, B2C relationships and, increasingly, cybersecurity and the governance of technological systems.

For non-EU entities, the critical point is not only understanding which rules apply in the abstract, but assessing their concrete impact on service architecture, the suppliers involved, user communications and the distribution of responsibilities across the entire operational chain.

Recognition, Research and Training

The strength of this approach is reflected in external recognition as well. In its “100 Professionals 2024” feature, Forbes Italia describes Polimeni.Legal as a firm operating with vertical specialisation in internet law, e-commerce, privacy and copyright, with activity extending to both European and non-EU countries.

Il Sole 24 Ore has selected the firm as “Law Firm of the Year” for two consecutive years. The firm’s professionals also participate in academic and institutional activities, including contributions in settings such as Oxford University and the Italian National Bar Council.

In addition to these recognitions, the firm received the “Continuity of Excellence” 2024–2026 award as part of the “Top Ranking” project, curated by Ranking Professioni in collaboration with L’Economia del Corriere della Sera, which recognises firms capable of maintaining high standards and significant results over time. Alongside this, the firm maintains an editorial and training programme consistent with its specialisation, with publications focused on privacy and e-commerce and ongoing monitoring of key developments in digital law.

From Complexity to a Manageable Path

The complexity of the European regulatory framework is not an immutable given that foreign companies must simply absorb. It is a variable that can be managed — provided they have the support of those who know these areas in depth and can translate that knowledge into concrete operational steps, calibrated to the real functioning of the project.

For a non-EU company intending to enter the European market, this means having an interlocutor capable of turning rules, obligations and regulatory requirements into a clearer and more workable path — not because the complexity disappears, but because it is handled by those who know it from the inside and can make it compatible with the needs of a real digital project.