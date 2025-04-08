Poetic Justice: A Celebration of Spoken Word at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

FORT LAUDERDALE — Envision a lively night where the magic of dialogue sparks our spirits and unites us in our common humanity. This is the essence of Poetic Justice: The Artistic Experience, happening at the renowned Island SPACE Caribbean Museum on Friday, April 26, from 6 PM to 10 PM. Learn more at islandspacefl.org/poetic25.

Led by the well-known poet and entertainer Frankie Red Wordz, Poetic Justice celebrates National Poetry Month. Esteemed poet and artist Mecca Grimo joins her. This event features a mix of spoken word, music, and Caribbean culture.

This important program is mainly funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). This agency is one of the few federal groups that support arts, culture, and education.

A Literary Experience Rooted in Justice and Joy

Poetic Justice is more than just a performance—it’s a life-changing experience. Local youth and professional poets will share spoken word letters to their younger and future selves. This will create a meaningful dialogue between generations. Students from the Permission to Succeed Education Center help make this happen. They receive support from our community partner, Fe Pou Li – Children’s Hope Chest of Dreams. These groups share our goal of helping young voices grow and encouraging self-expression through the arts.

An Unforgettable Lineup of Poets and Performers

Participants will enjoy captivating performances by an exceptional group of spoken word artists hailing from South Florida and various regions of the Caribbean diaspora.

Representing the island of Haiti, Ben Francois—a mental health therapist and professional speaker—will share work that blends emotional depth with a powerful call for healing and resilience. Mori Taiye, whose heritage spans Jamaica, Africa, Kalkuta, France and Germany, brings a bold and passionate energy to the stage, captivating audiences with her evocative, multi-layered poetry.

South Florida will be proudly represented by two powerhouse artists.

May Reign , the Official Poet Laureate of Miami Gardens, has touched hearts across the nation with her poems celebrating triumph, strength, and Black girl magic.

Quick the Poet, a globally acclaimed artist and event organizer, is celebrated for his dynamic on-stage charisma and fearless investigations into racial equity and the Black experience.

Music, Art and Community

Live music will be by The Tribe Band. Eudora Sage will play the saxophone, and Royce will play the keys. They will create a soulful backdrop for the evening’s performances.

Guests can also tour the museum’s large collection of Caribbean artifacts. They can explore a special pop-up exhibit that matches the evening’s artistic themes.

More Than a Moment—A Movement for the Arts

As public funding for cultural institutions like Island SPACE faces more challenges, community support is crucial. By attending events like Poetic Justice, patrons enjoy a great experience. They also help keep creative spaces alive that celebrate diverse voices and stories.