SOUTH FLORIDA – After years of writing poetry and transforming emotion into verse, Samuel K. Golden steps boldly into the music scene with his debut EP, Footsteps: Love and Sweetness. It is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Golden’s musical journey began in an unlikely space — the shower — where he first combined melody with the poetry that had long been part of his daily ritual. What started as love poems evolved into two published poetry books. Now, it is an EP that carries the same name as his second collection.

“Birthing my first song was when the dream crystallized into reality,” Golden recalls.

That moment marked the transformation of his art from the written page to living sound.

Blending the emotional depth of poetry with the resonance of contemporary sound, Golden’s style is best described as alternative, yet it transcends genre. His songs unfold like atmospheres — intimate yet expansive, personal yet universal. Each track reflects his years as a poet, filled with introspection, melody, and meaning.

Unlike many chasing the spotlight, Golden moves with intention. He embraces authenticity over haste and sincerity over commercialism. His connection with listeners extends beyond the music. He uses social media as a space for genuine dialogue, sharing glimpses of his process and inviting fans into his unfolding story.

“I believe there is still sweetness in the world. I would like to think my poetic music adds to the lake of love,” says Golden, whose work aims to heal and uplift through honest expression.

With Footsteps: Love and Sweetness, Samuel K. Golden presents more than music — it’s an offering of heart, patience, and purpose. The EP is a poetic reflection on love, hope, and. humanity, echoing the belief that art should connect, not compete.