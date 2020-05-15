PM Harris, “The Clear Choice In The Next Election Is Team Unity”

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has said that based on its historic record of achievements and deliverables on behalf of the people, it is evident that the clear choice for the electorate in the upcoming General Election is the tripartite Team Unity coalition.

“The next election will bring certainty to our Federation, preserve our democracy and allow us to continue to deliver a brighter future, creating employment and prosperity, building bigger homes and keeping us safe. Let us stay together and see this through. In this election, you will have a clear choice. You can go forward to a safer and brighter future with Team Unity, or backwards to the past you rejected in 2015,” said Prime Minister Harris when he addressed the nation on Wednesday, May 13.

Prime Minister Harris pointed to the massive public sector investments undertaken by his Team Unity administration in just five years that have transformed the nation’s economy and enriched the lives of many ordinary citizens and residents.

“The construction of the second cruise pier; the $69-million resurfacing of the island main road; also the reconstruction of the Old Road Bay to alleviate the long standing dangers that were posed to travellers. The construction of the modern Ferry Terminal, East Bus Line and West Bus Line Terminals have received rave reviews. All this and more we have accomplished in five short years,” Dr. Harris added.

Prime Minister Harris, in his capacity as Minister of National Security, also reminded the nation of the significant measures employed by his Government that have effectively curtailed the high spate of crime in the country.

The prime minister said, “When this Team Unity Government assumed office, crime was rampant and our citizens were living in fear as homicides had reached an all-time high. Parents were burying their children at an alarming rate, fear stalked the land and many persons refrained from venturing out at nights. The economy was being negatively impacted and we promised to aggressively combat this scourge which we inherited. I am proud that this country is now regarded as one of the safest places to live. Major crimes, in particular homicides, have fallen dramatically and a new era of peace has been ushered in our federation. Another promise made and kept.”

Prime Minister Harris urged the electorate to “consider these elections seriously, soberly, and with maturity” and implored all to keep the peace.

“When it is over, let us overcome and rise above our partisan differences and combine our energies to the task of building our beloved nation for the benefit of every man, woman and child,” Dr. Harris said.