Piping & Technology Workshop Aims To Help Guyana Become Competitive

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – As Guyana seeks to become a more competitive business destination it is imperative that the nation keeps up to date with the latest technologies, best practices and the requisite skills training.

This was the message delivered by chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana when de formally declared open a piping and related technology workshop Tuesday (July 10) at the Symposium at Duke Lodge.

The workshop put on by Core and Main, a leading supplier of waterworks and related equipment and material is being held to introduce the latest technologies in piping and related services to technicians and engineers in the water, sewerage, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and other sectors in Guyana.

Among the manufacturers introducing the latest technologies and relevant training to the Guyanese participants are US Pipe, Orenco Systems, Sensus, Georg Fischer, Vacuworx, iWater and SL-Serco.

In welcoming the visiting company representatives to Guyana the PSC chairman said the workshop “is timely since it seeks to introduce the latest technologies and augment the understanding of local technicians of the present best practices in a host of fields including water transmission and distribution, drainage, fusible piping, centralized waste water treatment and advance metering, to name a few.”

Sears pointed to Guyana’s relatively young population which “is very eager to learn. To complement the theoretical base and to some extent the practical workings as done at the University of Guyana and the Government Technical Institute among other institutions, it is important to continuously build and improve our capacities.”

Participants in the workshop are drawn from a number of public and private sector entities and agencies.

The workshop continued on Wednesday (July 11).