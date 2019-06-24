Pinpointing The Best Places To See In The Caribbean

South Florida and the Caribbean Islands are a godsend in their own right. Both of these locations are crammed full of amazing sights and attractions. If you’re looking for a vacation that will provide excitement, thrill, and beauty, you should definitely consider visiting the Caribbean at some point in the near future. Just remember that not every city is worth your time and energy. In fact, there are a few that should be avoided. Below, you’re going to learn a great deal more about the best places to see in the Caribbean.

The British Virgin Islands

Do you want to visit an island that can be described as posh? If so, you should look no further than the British Virgin Islands. This specific island offers gorgeous views for as far as the eye can see. Plus, the sandy white beaches are downright amazing. You will definitely want to bring your camera along because the sights are unlike anything you have ever seen before. It is best to travel here via yacht or boat. Just remember that the recent hurricane did damage some of the resorts. Be sure to find one that is still operational before buying your tickets. Either way, you can guarantee that you’re going to enjoy your time here.

U.S. Virgin Island

If you want to have a good time, you should visit the US Virgin Islands. It is generally best to visit in Spring. Late April is a good starting point. This will give you the opportunity to partake in the fun Carnival season. If you visit during this time, you will want to check out St. Thomas. All of the fun festival events take place in this city. Once you’ve finished with that, you should head to St. John beach. This unspoiled beach is downright beautiful. You could easily spend your entire vacation sitting on the beach and enjoying your day. Just remember to wear a little sunscreen or you might regret it when you return home.

St. Lucia

How would you like to spend your vacation at an upscale resort? If so, you cannot lose with St. Lucia. This is really one of the most gorgeous islands in the Caribbean. It offers stunning sights that include mountains and beaches. You’ll find yourself mesmerized by the amazing colors. Plus, this location offers a little something for everyone. For instance, you can go on a hike through the Piton Mountains. That is a must for anyone who wants a good thrill. When you want to relax, you can head down to the Reduit Beach. Be sure to stick around long enough to see the sunset over the sea.

Finally, you can finish the day at one of the romantic hotels in the area. This is an absolute must for people who are going to be traveling as a couple.

Turks And Caicos

Are you interested in seeing the most stunning beaches in the entire area? Well, you need to make a stop at Turks and Caicos. This specific area is highly praised for its beaches. After all, they’re some of the very best in the entire world. The Grace Bay is a must see. If you want the maximum level of comfort, you’re going to love this location. The only downside here is the fact that things are so expensive. The motels have pretty high prices. Prepare in advance so you don’t end up shocked by the high prices. Also, you should think about avoiding the area during the winter. After all, this is peak season and it tends to get very busy.

St. Barts

Finally, you will definitely want to consider making a stop at St. Barts. This city will give you the best opportunity to experience French Caribbean culture at its finest. You’ll be able to delve into the delicious cuisine during the day. At night, you’ll want to partake in one of the annual festivals. This location is best known for its luxury hotels and resorts. If you want to be pampered like a king or queen, you definitely need to visit St. Barts during your vacation!