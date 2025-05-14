Piece of Mind: Tina (F.K.A. HoodCelebrityy) and Stonebwoy Unite

NEW YORK – Global sounds collide as Billboard chart-topping recording artist Tina (formerly known as HoodCelebrityy) joins forces with Ghanaian dancehall-Afrobeats superstar Stonebwoy for her bold and liberating new single, “Peace of Mind.” Produced by Kofi Black and distributed by KSR, the track officially drops worldwide on May 16, along with a powerful, visually stunning music video shot on location in Ghana.

Anchored by a catchy, confident chorus —“Don’t tell me how to live my life, nobody tell me how to live my life, I go do all the things I like” — the song is an anthem of freedom, self-love, and unapologetic individuality. “Peace of Mind” speaks to the power of protecting your peace, honoring your path, and embracing the blessings that flow when you live life on your own terms.

Tina shares, “This song is about reclaiming your space and giving yourself permission to live boldly, joyfully, and freely. No guilt, no apologies. We all deserve peace of mind, and this track is a reminder to protect that at all costs.”

Stonebwoy adds, “We’re sending a message of strength, freedom, and spiritual confidence. My line, ‘My life is blessed by the Most High, blessings shall follow,’ is more than lyrics — it’s a truth I live by.”

The lyrics are a rich blend of Caribbean and African influences, reflecting both artists’ heritage while delivering a universal message. Whether it’s Tina’s declaration of self-worth or Stonebwoy’s spiritual affirmations, “Peace of Mind” is more than a song — it’s a vibe, a movement, and a musical reminder to live your truth.

With lush visuals from Ghana that celebrate culture, beauty, and resilience, the official video debuts the same day as the single on May 16, 2025 across all major platforms.

Pre Save Peace of Mind

On Saturday May 17th, Tina is celebrating the Release of her single “Peace of Mind” RSVP.

ADVERTISEMENT