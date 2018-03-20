Photo exhibition on legacy of leaders of African descent in the Americas opens at OAS

by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – A photographic exhibition entitled “Reclaiming the legacy of our leaders of African descent in the Americas 1809 – 1910” was mounted at the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, DC.

This photo exhibition honoured the African heritage of some of the hemisphere’ s most revered historical political figures.

For many, the detail of their ancestry remained obscure for generations. This exhibition which was mounted in the Hall of Heroes at the OAS, attempts to reclaim their legacy one leader at a time, one country at a time.

In declaring the exhibition open, Asst. Secretary General of the OAS, Ambassador Nestor Mendez said “As our world celebrates the international decade of people of African descent, we re-examine history and build on the lessons learned. The organizers of this exhibition invite everyone to embrace the historical data about the socio-political accomplishment of these personalities of African descent.”

Ambassador Mendez said he hoped this exhibition of African descent will inspire current and future generations to be proactive in documenting a comprehensive account of the contributions of people of African descent in the Americas.

The exhibition was organized by Ambassador Mendez in collaboration with the Afro-Latino historical society of Chicago and the OAS Art Museum of the Americas