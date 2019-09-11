Pet Supermarket Collecting Donations To Help Pet Owners Impacted by Hurricane Dorian In Bahamas

Pet Supermarket partners with GreaterGood.org to transport pet food and supplies to relief organizations in the Bahamas

FLORIDA – Following Hurricane Dorian’s landfall in the Bahamas, Pet Supermarket is organizing a disaster relief effort to connect Bahamian pets and their owners with needed pet food and supplies in partnership with GreaterGood.org.

Pet Supermarket is collecting pet supply and food donations throughout the month of September at select locations in South and Central Florida to prepare for a supply transport to support pets and pet owners impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Pet Supermarket’s longstanding partnership with GreaterGood.org has successfully delivered life-saving supplies to pets and pet owners in need of disaster relief from Puerto Rico to St. Thomas.

GreaterGood.org again agreed to partner with Pet Supermarket to transport needed pet supply and food donations to the Bahamas to support the relief effort on site. Specifically, dry dog food, cat food, and cat litter are high-demand items in need.

“We know what kind of destruction can come from a hurricane and that the pets and the people of the Bahamas are in need right now, and Pet Supermarket is prepared to do what we can,” said Kerry Munro, chief marketing and digital officer at Pet Supermarket. “We believe pets are part of the family, and in moments like these we work together as a community.”