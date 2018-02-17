Pérez Art Museum Miami Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of the PAMM Fund for African American Art

MIAMI – On February 17, 2018, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will welcome arts supporters and the PAMM Ambassadors for African American Art to the museum for Art + Soul, an evening celebrating the fifth anniversary of the PAMM Fund for African American Art.

This event also marks the one-year anniversary since the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation provided a matching grant challenge that doubles donors’ gifts and ensures that works by African American artists will always be represented in the museum’s permanent collection.

“We are proud to be a museum with a collection that is reflective of our diverse Miami community,” said PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans. “Through the Fund and this annual event, we are able to continue to shape the institution’s collection of contemporary African American art and support its growth for generations to come.”

This year’s celebration will unveil the fund’s most recent acquisition, a new painting by Tschabalala Self, and will offer special evening programs in three parts. Knight Foundation will match dollar to dollar all of the proceeds generated by the event to help support the fund.

The Dinner | cocktails 7pm, dinner 8pm: The evening will begin with an intimate cocktail hour and seated dinner in Paresky Hall, with introductory remarks made by ABC Local 10 Anchor and Reporter Neki Mohan. Dinner guests will also have access to the Reveal and the Celebration. Tickets: $1,000 per person.

The Reveal | 9-10pm: The celebration will continue with a reveal of the fund’s most recent acquisition in the presence of the artist Tschabalala Self, with remarks by artist and scholar David C. Driskell. Guests will also enjoy entertainment, champagne, and dessert. Guests of the Reveal will also have access to the Celebration. Tickets: $500 for non-members (includes Ambassador membership) and $250 for Ambassador members.

The Celebration | 9pm-midnight: The festivities will conclude under the stars on the East Portico with cocktails, canapés, and dancing. Tickets: $100 per person ($50 tickets are also available on limited capacity).

PAMM Fund for African American Art

The PAMM Fund for African American Art was established in 2013 with a $1 million donation, funded equally by Jorge M. Pérez and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, for the purchase of contemporary art by African American artists for the museum’s permanent collection.

Through the Fund, the museum first acquired works by Al Loving, Faith Ringgold, and Xaviera Simmons, which joined other significant pieces in the museum’s collection by African American artists such as Leonardo Drew, Sam Gilliam, Rashid Johnson, Lorna Simpson, James Van Der Zee, Carrie Mae Weems, Kehinde Wiley, and Purvis Young. At the last Annual Reception for the PAMM Fund for African American Art, the museum acquired works by Kevin Beasley, Theaster Gates, Sam Gilliam, Martine Syms, and Juana Valdes.

Art + Soul Committee

Deryl McKissack, chairperson; Florence and Sheldon Anderson; Suzanne and Chris Armstrong; Julia Brown; Barron Channer; Mireille Chancy and Tomas Gonzalez; Curb Gardner; Rosie Gordon-Wallace; Carole and Ira Hall; Debi and Larry Hoffman; Marilyn Holifield; Jumaane N’Namdi; Nedra and Mark Oren; Darlene and Jorge M. Pérez; Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst; Toni and Carl Randolph; and Dorothy Terrell.

For event and ticketing information, please visit pamm.org/fifthartsoul.