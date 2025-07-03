People Profile Awards 2025: Recognizing Excellence in Action

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Annual People Profile Awards, an event created to acknowledge individuals in their community whose stories inspire, motivate or educate others, will take place on Sunday, July 13th, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

People Profile was started by Dr. Allan Cunningham, a lecturer and businessman, in June 2015. It helps people share their stories. The People Profile Awards will highlight the achievements of individuals, groups, and organizations. These awards show how they impact others, the community, and the world.

This event is designed to recognize excellence while providing financial assistance to notable charities such as the Whitfield Town Primary, The Maverly Primary and Infant school, The Tom Joyner Foundation, and other charities.

People Profile Awards 2025-A Decade Of Excellence

This year, the People Profile Organization is celebrating the strength and resilience of people. This important milestone marks ten years of honoring ordinary individuals in our community who do extraordinary things. This year’s celebration will feature a diverse group of recipients from various backgrounds and professions.

The People Profile Awards, Black-Tie Red-Carpet Affair, sponsored by Housing Foundation of America, will be held at the Broward Centre for the Performing Arts located at 201 SW 5th AVE, Fort Lauderdale FL 33312.

This prestigious event will not only highlight the contribution of outstanding individuals and/or organizations in the Community but will also showcase stalwarts of the musical industry, Soccer coaches, Musicians, Educators, and for the first time will showcase two Lifetime Achievement Awardees, and Musical Genius Willie Stewart.

A full entertainment package will be provided to add magic to the evening.

The People Profile Awards 2025 is set to be an exciting evening brimming with expectations, insights, and enjoyment.

Getting an award increases the value of a person or company. The title “Award Winning” suggests a good reputation and skill. The well-known awards include the “Humanitarian,” “Media,” “Sportsman of the Year,” and “Courage” Awards. Many local celebrities and community leaders will present these awards.

People Profile Awards 2025 Nominees

Some deserving nominees include:

Bishop John Gordon

Former Broward County administrator Monica Cepero

Sports Anchor Donovan Campbell

Photographer Don Parchment

Lifetime Achievement recipient Willie Stewart

The People Profile Awards Launch and press briefing took place at the annual Men’s Cuisine event in March this year.