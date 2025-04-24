Pensacola Based Tropical Water Expanding its Reach to The Bahamas

PENSACOLA – MSPFLA, Inc., based in Pensacola, Florida, and Nassau’s Bristol Group, the country’s top beverage wholesaler in the Bahamas, will distribute Tropical Water Brand throughout the country. This partnership brings a sustainable bottled water can option to visitors and locals on a large scale for those seeking alternative packaging for bottled water here in the Bahamas.

Daniel Rogers from MSPFLA said, “Bristol Distribution is exactly the partner we were looking for in the Bahamas! – a distributor with a robust network serving wholesale and retail channels throughout the Bahamas, plus a commitment to sustainable brands like our Tropical Water line. They join other Caribbean and US distributors. Tropical Water represents more than just premium artesian water in reusable eco-friendly cans. Each sip offers the dream of a sandy beach while supporting environmental sustainability.” Rogers’ says.

Alternative Bottled Water Packaging

Sandy Rolle, SVP of Bristol Distribution, shared her excitement: “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to bring an alternative bottled water packaging to The Bahamas that our clients have been asking for. Once the container arrives, we will hit the ground running for our clients to make sure Tropical Water is on the shelves for both locals and visitors alike.”

By choosing Tropical Water, we’re preserving our country’s beauty and resources.