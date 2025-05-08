Pelican Flight Training Celebrates 40 Years with $10,000+ Discount for International Students

Pembroke Pines — Caribbean students dreaming of careers in the sky now have a golden opportunity to take flight. Pelican Flight Training, one of South Florida’s premier aviation academies, is marking its 40th anniversary by offering more than $10,000 in savings for international students enrolling in its flagship Professional Pilot Program A.

Located just minutes from Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports, Pelican Flight Training has trained over 6,000 pilots since its founding. With this limited-time discount, the school is reaffirming its commitment to making world-class pilot education more accessible to students from across the Caribbean and beyond.

Open Skies for Caribbean Students

For Caribbean nationals seeking FAA-certified training, Pelican offers one of the most strategic training environments in the U.S. South Florida provides year-round flying conditions and complex airspace that mirrors real airline scenarios, ideal for preparing students for commercial aviation careers.

Our 40-year milestone isn’t just about longevity—it’s about impact,” said a Pelican Flight Training spokesperson. “We’ve guided aspiring aviators from around the globe, and now we’re thrilled to make our programs even more accessible to international students, especially from the Caribbean region.

From First Flight to Airline-Ready

Pelican’s Professional Pilot Program A is tailored to take students from zero flight experience to becoming Certified Flight Instructors (CFI)—a critical step toward careers with commercial airlines. The program includes:

Private Pilot License (PPL)

Instrument Rating (IR)

Commercial Pilot License (CPL)

Multi-Engine Rating

Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) Certification

Graduates may also become eligible for Optional Practical Training (OPT) and can accrue up to 100 hours of flight time per month by working as instructors, helping them build the 1,500 flight hours required for an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) license.

Visa and Student Support

Pelican provides comprehensive support for both F-1 and M-1 student visas, and assists with housing, medical insurance, and transportation. A multilingual admissions team is available to guide students through the entire enrollment and immigration process.

Eligible students will receive a signed Form I-20, which is required to apply for a U.S. student visa . Those seeking further academic advancement can also apply their training credits toward college degrees through partner institutions.

Limited-Time Offer – Confirm Before You Apply

This discount is part of a limited-time anniversary offer and may change at any time. Prospective students must confirm the availability of the offer directly with a program manager before applying.

To learn more or begin your application, visit pelicanflightschool.com/international-students or call +1 (305) 877-9069.