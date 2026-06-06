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Peabo Bryson Remembered: ‘Red Rose For Gregory’ Performance in Jamaica

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell6 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read
Peabo Bryson Remembered: 'Red Rose For Gregory' Performance in Jamaica

Peabo Bryson Remembered: 'Red Rose For Gregory' Performance in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Peabo Bryson made a lasting impression when he performed here at the ‘Red Rose For Gregory’ show in 2019. The American Rhythm and Blues singer, who died on June 2 in Marietta, Georgia, shared the stage with Regina Belle.

Bryson, 75, died two days after reportedly suffering a stroke. The two-time Grammy Award winner was known for his duets with Belle (A Whole New World), Celine Dion (Beauty And The Beast), and Roberta Flack (Tonight, I Celebrate my Love).

Peabo Bryson and Regina Bell: 'Red Rose For Gregory' Performance in Jamaica

June Isaacs is the widow of Gregory Isaacs, in whose memory Red Rose For Gregory is staged. She remembers Bryson being the perfect gentleman during his visit to Jamaica.

“It was a very exciting show, one of our best. Even a couple got engaged on stage, Peabo called them up, they were at the front of the stage and the guy popped the ring to her. It was love, love, love,” she recalled.

A South Carolina native, Bryson had many fans in the Caribbean. This was thanks to solo hits like “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Can You Stop The Rain.” He performed on jazz festivals throughout the region. His appearance with Belle at the Liguanea Club in Kingston drew a full house.

Unlike many American celebrities who prove difficult to work with, Isaacs said Bryson was laid-back and made no great demands.

“All he wanted was some jerked chicken. He was very easy, very easy to deal with,” she disclosed.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell6 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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