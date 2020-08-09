Patricia Desamours Brings Her Breathtaking Artistry To the Cast of Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI – World renowned makeup artist Patricia Desamours has been added to the creative crew of the upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

Patricia’s Canvas will bring her breathtaking makeup artistry to the cast, which includes, Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Vivianne Saintvil, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosier, Ayomi Russel, George King and Reanna Ameline. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

Following the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Safe Way Forward Guidelines of protecting the cast and crew, the production team will cover the cost of an onsite COVID-19 test for the cast and crew.

The first day of production for the short film is set for Aug. 27 on location in the “Magic City” of Miami, Florida

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in April 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

From everyday morning glow-ups to theatrical looks for Caribbean carnivals, there’s no denying the playful, transformative power of makeup. No one knows this better than Patricia, owner of Patricia’s Canvas makeup artistry.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys.

The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the indiegogo campaign here.

Patricia’s Canvas has traveled the world to serve looks on runways, photoshoots and music videos. And Patricia has fully embraced makeup’s chameleon powers, creating a breathtaking diversity of styles, from goth to glam. She’s delivered high-quality experiences for productions, fashion shows, festivals, bridals, photo shoots and personal services.

Her work has been featured in Vogue and Playboy, and she’s worked with high-profile brands such as MAC Cosmetics and Too Faced. She’s also had the opportunity to work with distinguished artists, TV stars, Ultra music festival and various fashion weeks.

Helping people, exploring different fields where makeup is needed and playing a part in a canvas’s transformation fuels her exclusive talent and dedication for professional makeup.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography.

He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series.

Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.