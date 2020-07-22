Patcha Blacks Records “Magnet to Steel” on Outta Jamaica Riddim Album

by Howard Campbell

TORONTO, Canada – When singer Patcha Blacks’ longtime friend James Smith reached out to him to record a song for his Outta Jamaica Riddim album, the Toronto-based artist had a song ready for the project.

Magnet to Steel is the name of his song on the compilation album which was released in June by Smith’s Tasjay Productions.

Unlike many Jamaican artists who cover pop hits, Patcha Blacks prefers to record his own original songs.

“Mi write dem outta feeling an’ mi love nice harmonies. Dat’s why mi enjoy writing songs,” he said.

Working with Smith is a bit of departure for Patcha Blacks who launched his recording career six years ago as a producer with his label, PB Records. Prior to that, he performed on sound systems in his native Westmoreland, Jamaica and Toronto where he has lived for over 30 years.

So Real and Don’t be Shy are two of the songs he has done for PB Records. After producing songs by other acts, Patcha Blacks says it was not difficult taking directions in the studio.

“There’s no big difference. I love pushing people in the studio and I expect the same for me.”

Tasjay Productions refreshed Dennis Brown’s classic Have You Ever Been in Love rhythm for the Outta Jamaica Riddim compilation. It includes songs by established artists like Anthony B (Rock Steady) and Luciano who does New Sheriff, as well as emerging acts such as Kimmy Gold with Communication.