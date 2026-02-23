Panama Carnival: T.O.K Thrills Over 70000 Fans

Entertainment

Panama Carnival - TOK
L-R: Mayor of Panama City Mayer Mizrachi Matalon, and T.O.K members Roshaun ‘Bay-C’ Clarke, Craig ‘Craigy T’ Thompson, and Alistaire ‘Alex’ McCalla.
PANAMA – International dancehall group T.O.K delivered an impressive set as the headliners of Panama’s Carnival on February 17. They performed for over 70,000 revelers.

“It was our first time headlining the carnival. It was an amazing experience that we definitely enjoyed. It was very humbling to see all the turnout, support, and the love of the Panamanian people. I really felt at home, and it was a good vibe and good energy. I had heard about it before, but, hearing about something and seeing and being a part of it are two different things,” group member Alistaire ‘Alex’ McCalla said.

Alex also said that the group basked in the celebration of reggae and dancehall music in the Spanish speaking country. They experienced immeasurable positive feedback that was heightened with intentional engagement.

“Crowd participation was definitely there. I do speak a little Spanish which did help in terms of interacting. But, when you can definitely speak the native tongue and you can get the responses from them (urs gratifying. Music is universal, yes, but when you can speak to the people, it resonates on a different level with them,” Alex continued.

The other members of T.O.K are Roshaun ‘Bay-C’Clarke, Craig ‘Craigy T’ Thompson, and Xavier ‘Flexx’ Davidson.

Meanwhile, Craigy T shared similar sentiments about the memorable performance.

“It’s always a pleasure to perform for our fans. The only thing I would change is to have Flexx on stage with us. Maybe next time,” he said.

The entertainer continued: “The for me was seeing the appreciation from the younger generations. Knowing that our music transcends boundaries. That and being introduced on stage by the mayor of Panama.”

T.O.K’s next performance will be in Jamaica, with official announcements coming via the group’s social media platforms.

