Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival Returns August 2

LAKE WORTH – Get ready to celebrate a fun filled day for the entire family with entertainment, food and good vibes during the Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival on Saturday, August 2 from noon to 10 pm at John Prince Park. Enjoy live music from international headliners, local bands, the Miss Palm Beach Cultural Pageant, celebrity jerk chicken cookoff, a dominoes tournament, family fun contests and more. John Prince Park is located at 4759 S Congress Avenuein Lake Worth, Florida.

Main Concert Experience

Get ready for an amazing concert with international stars. Enjoy R&B Reggae fusion artist Da’Ville and dancehall star Wayne Wonder. Don’t miss the legendary reggae band Inner Circle, the Bad Boys of Reggae. You will also hear music from the steel band Chambah and The Silver Birds Orchestra. Enjoy poetry by Amazyah the Great and Jamaican Gospel Reggae from Brother Gary. DJ Scorpion will play classic festival songs too.

Miss Palm Beach Cultural Pageant

You won’t want to miss the Miss Palm Beach Cultural Pageant powered by Osborne & Francis Law Firm. Six cultural ambassadors representing different countries will be competing for the title of “Cultural Queen”. The pageant includes a swimwear, traditional wear, talent showcase and question and answer portions.

Dominoes Tournament

For all the Dominoes enthusiasts, players from five cities from South Florida and beyond will be competing in the Dominoes Tournament. They will be competing for the Palm Beach Independence Trophy and of course bragging rights.

Celebrity Jerk Chicken Cook-off

The Celebrity Jerk Chicken Cook-off will feature two local celebrities competing in a jerk chicken showdown that will be judged by event attendees and a guest panel.

Family Friendly Fun

Bring the whole family for fun outdoor games. Everyone can join in sack races, lime and spoon relays, and a bun eating contest. There will be more events for kids and young adults in the tech tent. They can explore digital Jamaica, enjoy music, and play interactive games. Don’t forget the bounce houses and other games in the Kids Zone!

“We look forward to our long-standing tradition of celebrating Jamaica’s Independence at our family friendly fun-filled event. From live music to the Dominoes tournament, a Jerk Chicken Cook Off, the pageant and fun activities for the family, we look forward to a great time,” said Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival organizer Paul Nelson.

Tickets and Information

For more information on the August 2 Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival, vendor and sponsor opportunities, visit https://pbjamminfest.com or call 561-541-0754. Pre-sale General admission tickets are $40 ($50 at the gate) and pre-sale VIP area $80 ($100 at the gate). Kids under 12 are free.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/palm-beach-jamaica-independence-festival-2025-tickets-1123683701199?aff=oddtdtcreator.