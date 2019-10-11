Six outstanding Jamaicans honoured with the 2019 Living Legacy Awards in Jamaica

“Service First,” say Senior Living Legends Jukie and Edith Chin

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Juici Patties executives Jukie and Edith Chin, were among six outstanding Jamaicans honoured with the 2019 Living Legacy Awards, by the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP).

Jean Lowrie-Chin, CCRP founder, explained that the Living Legacy Awards are presented annually to persons over the age of 55 years, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to national development. She was addressing the award presentation ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, St Andrew, recently.

“We accept this award as a challenge to commit to continued service,” Ms Edith Chin said, on behalf of herself and her husband. “We are also committed to service that extends beyond the counter…to supporting and developing programmes and activities to benefit our young people, the elderly and the wider community.”

The fast food entrepreneurs received the J. Lester Spaulding Award for Business.

Other awardees were: Franklyn Campbell, Fab 5 musician; Hubert Bartholomew, retired Resident Magistrate; Stephney Ferguson, retired librarian; and Linnette Vassell, Community Development Specialist.

Mrs Lowrie-Chin told the audience that, “The members of our selection committee, led by board director Mrs Vilma McDonald, were very impressed with the accomplishments of these honorees.”

“They represent the bedorck of this country; and we are grateful for their contributions far beyond the call of duty,” the CCRP founder said; and extended special thanks to the families of the awardees for supporting them in their achievements.

Mrs Andrea Gordon-Martin, assistant general manager for operations, JN General Insurance (JNGI), told the gathering, “We stand in awe of the achievements of this year’s awardees, for their roles in making Jamaica, “the place of choice to learn, find justice, be entertained, build our communities, and demonstrate the power of entrepreneurship.”

“Most of us, if we work hard and long enough, can become good at something; therefore, to master your craft…to take the lead in what you do, is truly worthy of recognition,” Mrs Gordon-Martin affirmed. Against the background of JNGI’s relations with the CCRP through member incentives in home and motor vehicle protection, she congratulated the organisation for continuing with its mission of working to enhance conditions for older Jamaicans.

Mrs Gordon Martin spoke on behalf of the sponsors, which included the National Baking Company, represented by chairman, Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson; and CARI-MED, represented by chairman, Dr Glen Christian.

Former Governor General, the Most Hon. Sir Kenneth Hall and Lady Hall presented the Living Legacy Awards to the honorees.