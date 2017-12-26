Orlando Caribbean Festival 2018 Artist Line-Up

ORLANDO – The Orlando Caribbean Festival (OCF) is coming back on March 17, 2018 for its 7th anniversary.

The Orlando Caribbean Festival is not just another festival!

The Orlando Caribbean Festival is a yearly Spring Break phenomenon, featuring fair rides, excursions and the best of the Caribbean music, food, arts & crafts, along with top International artists from all over the Caribbean.

Orlando Caribbean Festival Entertainment

Epic live performances by: Wyclef Jean, Dancehall King Konshens, T-Vice, Met Beton King of Kompa, Soca Queen Alison Hinds, Klass, Reggae Legend Tanto Metro & Devante, Lady’s Eye Candy Kai, Harmonik & Moooore.

The Orlando Caribbean Festival will be held at the Orlando Amphitheater, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W Colonial Dr, Orlando.