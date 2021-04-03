Orange Sky’s 25th Anniversary Show Electrifies Audiences

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – Last Saturday (March 27th) Island Rockers Orange Sky commemorated 25 years as a musical unit in fine style. The high quality virtual production was presented by Carib Beer.

By all accounts the event was well received by an audience of music fans which spanned several countries and time zones.

The Carib-powered event was streamed virtually via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and garnered a truly positive response. From new and foundation Orange Sky supporters who logged on from locations such as the USA, UK, Canada, St. Lucia and naturally Trinidad & Tobago.

Nostalgic Journey

During the anniversary concert, fans showed love and appreciation for the musical stylings of Orange Sky’s members. The members included Nigel Rojas, Nicholas Rojas, Dax Cartar and Dion Camacho. They took viewers on a nostalgic journey with some of their classic musical gems. These gems included, ‘Alone’, ‘Escape’, ‘Real Love’, ‘Beautiful Day’ and ‘Vitamin G’.

25th Anniversary Music Compilation

In honour of this 25th anniversary milestone the veteran Caribbean Rock ensemble has curated a special music compilation. It features their hit songs and fan favourites from the last 25 years and 7 albums. The album is dubbed ‘The Best of Orange Sky 25th Anniversary’ which can be purchased via www.orangeskymusic.com.

Upcoming Album

Additionally, Orange Sky previewed its upcoming album entitled ‘Strange Days’. They performed a few new tracks from it including. ‘Free’, ‘Pick It Up’ & ‘Crazy’.

Strange Days was written during the pandemic period. It is due for release in June 2021 and is described as hard-hitting music for everyone.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Nigel Rojas elaborated on the new album. “We are going back to our Rock roots while paying respect to the masters. So, expect no apologies, just bare-knuckled Rock and Roll, in our signature Orange Sky style of course. Strange Days was written in heavy times and so it’s heavy, spirited, vociferous and is best played loud!”

Gratitude

The Orange Sky frontman also expressed gratitude to all who championed the band over the years. Especially for this monumental anniversary event. ‘We want to thank our friends, fans for the love and support throughout the years. Especially those who are still here today…We Love You!

Very special thanks to Carib Beer for making this dream for us and our fans become a reality. As well as Splice Studios, Bassyard, North Eleven Productions, Alan Tia Sounds, Eclipse Audio, and Sonique Solutions. Plus, Apex Advertising, Benny Hatem, The Lollabee Group, Subway, Burger King and No Exhale’.