Orange Bowl Committee to aid Hurricane Irma victims

Miami – The Orange Bowl Committee announced Wednesday efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Irma in South Florida by contributing $65,000, representing $1 dollar for every ticket available for the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl, towards various organizations.

The recipients are Feeding South Florida and Liberty City Community Revitalization Trust, organizations that are currently operating relief efforts, as well as Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo, Key West Youth Football League and Shake-a-Leg Miami, Orange Bowl partners that are in need of repairing and/or replacing facilities and equipment.

“Hurricane Irma made a major impact on the entire South Florida region,” commented Don Slesnick, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee. “There are still thousands trying to rebuild their lives, especially in some of the underserved parts of our community, and hopefully our contributions to Feeding South Florida and Liberty City Trust will assist them in getting back on their feet. Jacobs Aquatic Center, Key West Youth Football and Shake-a-Leg are all important Orange Bowl partners who are very much in need of assistance.”

Feeding South Florida

Feeding South Florida is the leading domestic hunger relief organization in South Florida, feeding those in need across four counties: Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe. It serves 25% of Florida’s food insecure population.

Liberty City Community Revitalization Trust

The Liberty City Community Revitalization Trust empowers those who live, learn, work and play in Liberty City to reclaim, transform and rebuild the community. The Liberty City Trust contribution will go towards providing much needed support to those greatly affected within Liberty City and the surrounding communities.

Jacobs Aquatic Center

The Jacobs Aquatic Center is the home of the annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic, to be held on January 3, 2018, and the Key West Youth Football League is a member of the Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance. Both suffered significant damage and losses to facility and equipment due to Hurricane Irma.

Shake-a-Leg Miami

Also suffering equipment and facility damage was Shake-a-Leg Miami, based in Coconut Grove. Shake-a-Leg assists the Coral Reef Yacht Club with providing facilities and manpower for the Orange Bowl International Youth Regatta, which this year will be held Dec. 26-30. It also provides equipment for the annual Orange Bowl Paddle Championships.

Shake-a-Leg helps people with disabilities and their families overcome challenges and enjoy independence on the water through sailing. It is also the home of the Junior Orange Bowl Sports Ability Games sailing competition for physically challenge youth. The Shake-a-Leg donation will be matched.