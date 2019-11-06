Orange Blossom Classic Returns to Miami Gardens in 2020 After 41-Year Hiatus

Orange Blossom Classic Features Gridiron Showdown between Florida A&M University & Albany State University

Miami Gardens – The City of Miami Gardens announces the 2020 resurgence of the historic Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) on Sunday, September 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium with a gridiron showdown between Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Albany State University (ASU).

After it’s 41-year hiatus, the local organizing committee plans to usher in a new energy and a fresh experience during its Labor Day weekend showcase of the OBC to engage alumni, students, families and fans; while empowering the youth through official events and community initiatives designed to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities within the enriched community of Miami Gardens.

“The homecoming of the Orange Blossom Classic aligns with the transformation of Miami Gardens into so much more than a city – we are a community. It’s not just football. It’s the revival of an untamed legacy.” Mayor Oliver Gilbert of Miami Gardens

Founded in 1933 by J.R.E. Lee Jr., the son of FAMU’s president, OBC was the must-see game of the postseason that helped establish the foundation of HBCU football classics. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a “blacks-only” ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., in which FAMU beat Howard 9-0.

“We look forward to the renewal of the Orange Blossom Classic and urge fans and friends to get their tickets early. Our Rattler football team is having a great season, and 2020 will be no different.” Larry Robinson, Ph. D FAMU President

“We are excited to participate in the resurgence of the Orange Blossom Classic. We’re looking forward to connecting with Golden Ram alumni and supporters in what will surely be a great match up.” Marion Ross Fedrick, ASU President

The history of the OBC runs deep within the state of Florida, previously hosted in the cities of Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami from 1933 -1978. After 46 competitions, this will be the first time FAMU and ASU will face each other at the OBC.

“We are thrilled and excited as a team to be a part of the 2020 Orange Blossom classic. Our fans are already buying up hotel rooms and letting me know personally how excited they are to not only go to Miami but also to play one of our rivals from the past. We know the game is in 2020, but Golden Ram nation cannot wait for the game next fall.” Gabe Giardina, Albany State Head Football Coach

The OBC promises to unite alumni, students, fans, and those with an affinity to the HBCU experience in a fun, memorable, family-reunion filled atmosphere; and with a goal to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come.