Kingston, Jamaica – St Kitts and Nevis’ Leader of the Opposition, the Rt Hon Dr Denzil Douglas is in Jamaica attending the 15th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference.

Dr Douglas, the federation’s four-term prime minister and one of the region’s most distinguished and respected leaders, has received a special invitation to address the conference on the topic: “Caribbean Integration as a Platform for Wealth Creation for Our People: My Commitment Past and Present.”

His presentation is expected to excite the imaginations of potential investors around his NextGen SKN plans that will take St Kitts and Nevis to the next level in a new dispensation.

This premier financial forum, which is organised by the Jamaica Stock Exchange is an annual event that brings together expert and global leaders in business and in government to present and discuss ideas and strategies necessary to the future growth of financial and business sectors.

This year’s event has been set to be the most magnificent ever as it culminates the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, which has recently been declared by Bloomberg Businessweek as one of the “Best Performing Stock Markets in the World.”

The Conference, from January 21 to 23 at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston focuses on the theme, “The Winds of Change: Capital, Innovation & Technology.”

Topics that will be covered over the three-day deliberations are:

Innovation & Technology: The Future of the Capital Market, Technology: Driving Capital Markets Products & Services;

Re-engineering and Re-invigorating a Bold New Market for Wealth Creation;

The Future of Emerging Markets: Changes in the Global Environment;

The Survival of Small Island States in the Changing Global Economy;

The Ease of Doing Business: Access to Capital as the Pathway to Growing the Economy;

Global & Local Capital Markets: Current & Future Opportunities, Threats & Safe-Guards;

Developing Recession-Proof Solutions: Priorities for Boosting Growth & Reducing Poverty;

Sovereign Debt and Caribbean Economic Development – The Way Forward;

Revolutionizing The Cannabis Industry – Overcoming the Hurdles, Embracing the Opportunities – Caribbean Innovation:

Developing Robotics and AI for the Caribbean Region.