NEW YORK – For more than three decades, I have watched, practiced, and believed in journalism as a public trust. I have also watched that trust slowly erode. This erosion is not only because of technology, shrinking revenues, or shifting audiences. Instead, it is because of something far more unsettling: the growing concentration of media ownership in the hands of billionaires. Their interests are fundamentally misaligned with the public good.

Journalistic Independence

This concentration has raised persistent and legitimate concerns about journalistic independence. When a handful of ultra-wealthy individuals control institutions designed to hold power accountable, the risk is not always blunt censorship. More often, it is neglect, disinvestment, quiet pressure, or the slow hollowing-out of once-formidable newsrooms. Therefore, these newsrooms can no longer perform their democratic function.

The most recent and sobering example dominating news cycles is the demise of The Washington Post. This followed its acquisition by Jeff Bezos in 2013 from the Graham family. At the time, Bezos was widely hailed as “a savior.” He was seen as an enlightened billionaire willing to rescue one of the world’s great newspapers from financial peril. Additionally, he wanted to usher it into a sustainable digital future.

More than a decade later, that promise feels painfully unfulfilled.

Bezos adopted what many described as a “hands-off” approach, choosing to focus on his sprawling portfolio of other ventures while maintaining ownership of a newsroom that demands constant stewardship, protection, and vision. Ownership of a major newspaper is not a passive investment. It is a civic responsibility. And when that responsibility is neglected, the damage can be irreversible.

The results speak for themselves. The Post has eliminated roughly one-third of its staff, including more than 300 newsroom employees. Entire sections: sports, local news, books, and international coverage, have been shuttered.

One journalist reportedly learned she had been laid off while actively reporting from Kyiv. Metro reporters were among those dismissed, hollowing out coverage of Washington, D.C., and its surrounding region. This happened at a moment when local accountability journalism is desperately needed. Furthermore, the city itself has been under sustained political attack from the current administration.

As Alex Kirshner wrote recently in Slate, “Jeff Bezos killed The Washington Post. The paper survives as a husk, but the institution that became one of the cathedrals of world journalism is gone.” It is a brutal assessment, but one that resonates with anyone who understands what The Post once represented. It represented not just a newspaper, but a bulwark of investigative reporting, international coverage, and democratic accountability.

Kirshner goes further, arguing that this collapse is not simply the result of harsh economic realities. “Bezos wanted The Post to die,” he writes, “because a vigorous, well-resourced Washington Post does not suit his vision for the world or his own bottom line. The end of The Post is not a matter of journalistic economics but of Bezos’ incentives.”

That claim should chill anyone who cares about the future of a free press.

To be clear, the news business has been in trouble for years. The digital revolution upended advertising models, shattered circulation revenues, and forced painful reinvention across the industry.

Even The New York Times, the rare legacy media behemoth that has managed to stabilize and grow its digital subscriptions, shows just how difficult survival is, even for the strongest players.

But the collapse of The Washington Post feels different. This is not simply a story of market forces. Instead, it is a case study in what happens when immense private wealth collides with public-interest journalism. The latter is therefore expected to survive on the owner’s indifference.

The timing makes it even more alarming. News organizations are under coordinated political attack. Journalists are being delegitimized, threatened, and targeted. Democratic norms are weakening. Disinformation flourishes in the vacuum left by diminished local and national reporting. At precisely this moment, we are witnessing one of the most important newspapers in the world being deliberately diminished.

As a student of journalism and a practitioner of more than thirty years, I find this moment deeply worrying. Indeed, it is worrisome in the most existential sense. A democracy cannot function without strong, independent media. And media cannot function when its survival depends on the whims, incentives, or disinterest of billionaires. This is troubling because these are the very billionaires whose power it is meant to scrutinize.

What happens next, after The Washington Post, is the question we should all be asking. Who will be next to fall? And more importantly, what kind of media system are we allowing to replace what is being lost?

Because once these institutions are gone, no amount of regret, nostalgia, or postmortem analysis will bring them back.