Opinion: Tobago Cannot Afford To Close Its Doors: Inclusion Is An Economic Opportunity, Not A Threat

TOBAGO – I agree with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and I appreciate his clarification that the Tobago House of Assembly does not discriminate against members of the LGBTQIA+ community or any other community.

I believe this is an important position, not only because it speaks to the dignity and rights of people, but also because it reflects the kind of Tobago we should be building as we look towards the future.

Backing the Chief Secretary’s Stand on Inclusion

Tourism is an international business, and the world is changing. People travel from Canada, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world looking for destinations where they can feel comfortable, enjoy themselves and be treated with respect. Among these travellers are LGBTQIA+ individuals, same sex couples, honeymooners, families and cruise ship passengers.

LGBTQIA+ Travellers Mean Busines

They are not simply visitors passing through. They are people who spend money, support businesses and create economic opportunities wherever they go.

They book accommodation, dine at restaurants, hire taxis, purchase local products, enjoy excursions and support entertainment businesses. Their spending helps keep people employed and puts money into the hands of ordinary families.

This is an opportunity Tobago should not overlook.

What Tobago Can Learn From Thailand

Consider Thailand. The country has recognised the economic possibilities of LGBTQIA+ tourism and has taken steps to strengthen its position as an inclusive international destination. Following the introduction of marriage equality, a study commissioned by Agoda projected that Thailand could attract an additional four million international visitors annually and generate approximately US$2 billion in additional tourism receipts within two years.

These figures were projections, not confirmed earnings, but they demonstrate the potential economic value of attracting a broader international travelling public.

Now imagine if Tobago could capture even a small portion of that market.

We do not need to become Thailand, nor do we need to compete with destinations that have entirely different resources and tourism infrastructure. What we need is a clear vision of where we want to go and an understanding that every additional visitor represents an opportunity for our people.

The Case for Affordable Caribbean Tourism

I often think about what I would call affordable Caribbean tourism. Not everyone can afford an expensive resort, a luxury hotel or a week long holiday with a large budget. Millions of people simply want somewhere beautiful, welcoming and reasonably priced where they can enjoy the Caribbean experience.

Tobago has the potential to offer exactly that.

We have beautiful beaches, natural attractions, rich cultural traditions, local cuisine, biodiversity and something that cannot easily be manufactured: the warmth of Caribbean hospitality.

Imagine more visitors staying in small guesthouses, eating at family owned restaurants, hiring local tour guides, using independent taxi operators and purchasing products from local entrepreneurs. Imagine wedding celebrations, honeymoon packages, cultural experiences and cruise ship excursions creating business for people who might otherwise struggle to find consistent income.

That is the kind of tourism development we should be discussing.

Inclusion Without Losing Our Identity

Look at Curaçao and its internationally welcoming tourism image. Look at Thailand and the way it has recognised the opportunities within the LGBTQIA+ travel market. These destinations demonstrate that inclusion can form part of a successful tourism strategy.

And this is not about suggesting that Tobago should abandon its traditions or change its identity to attract visitors. It is about recognising that people from different backgrounds can visit, enjoy our island and contribute to our economy without being made to feel unwelcome.

More Than Dollars and Cents

We must also be careful not to reduce this conversation to dollars and cents alone.

LGBTQIA+ people are not just a tourism market. They are human beings. They are our neighbours, relatives, colleagues, professionals, business owners and friends. As part of our Caribbean society, they deserve to live and participate in society without being subjected to humiliation or discrimination.

Faith, Respect and the Privy Council Ruling

People are entitled to their religious beliefs and personal convictions. Nobody is asking anyone to abandon their faith or compromise their conscience. But there is a difference between holding personal beliefs and using those beliefs to deny another person basic dignity and respect.

We can disagree on matters of faith and still treat one another with decency. We can preserve our religious traditions while recognising that our society belongs to people from different backgrounds and experiences.

The recent Privy Council ruling has once again brought the rights and dignity of LGBTQIA+ people into public discussion across the region. Rather than allowing the conversation to become another source of hostility and division, we should use this moment to encourage understanding and recognise the importance of equal treatment.

Partnerships That Reach Small Businesses

There is also a practical economic question that Tobago’s tourism authorities and private sector should be asking: Why should we exclude ourselves from a growing international travel market when we are actively looking for ways to increase visitor arrivals, attract investment and create employment?

I would like to see Tobago explore partnerships with international travel agencies, cruise operators, wedding planners and hospitality businesses that understand this market. Targeted marketing could help position the island as an affordable, welcoming and inclusive Caribbean destination.

Importantly, the benefits must reach beyond the large hotels and established tourism operators. Small businesses, independent accommodation providers, taxi drivers, tour guides, restaurant owners and young entrepreneurs should all have an opportunity to participate.

Tourism should not simply bring visitors to Tobago. It should improve the lives of the people who call the island home.

Keep Tobago’s Doors Open

This is why I welcome Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s clarification. It sends an important message at a time when Tobago needs to think seriously about its economic future and how it presents itself to the international community.

We should never underestimate the value of a welcoming reputation. A visitor who feels respected is more likely to return, recommend the destination to friends and encourage others to experience what the island has to offer.

Tobago has so much to offer the world. We should be finding more ways to open opportunities, not creating unnecessary barriers.

At the end of the day, this is about more than LGBTQIA+ tourism. It is about economic development, employment, investment, human dignity and the kind of society we want future generations to inherit.

We cannot keep saying that Tobago needs more visitors, more business and more employment while turning away opportunities because some people may not share the same background, identity or way of life.

An island that welcomes everyone does not lose its traditions. It demonstrates confidence in its people, its culture and its future.

Tobago has the potential to become a Caribbean tourism destination to be reckoned with. Let us build an island where visitors feel welcome, local businesses can prosper and everyone is treated with dignity.

Keep Tobago’s doors open. The world is willing to visit, but we must be willing to welcome it.