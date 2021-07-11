Operators Push Sports Betting in Florida to be Legalized

Operators are doing their best to get into the Florida sports betting market and push sports betting in Florida to be legalized without having to work with the Seminole Tribe. They have filed a proposed ballot initiative for statewide mobile betting, which would go on the November 2022 ballot.

It is believed that two major online sports betting platforms, FanDuel and DraftKings are interested parties and that they have already contributed a lot to the initiative campaign. This information will probably become public in mid-July when official funding reports are filed.

On May 19th, Florida lawmakers approved a tribal-state compact between the Seminole Tribe and Governor Ron DeSantis. For now, it’s unknown if the Department of Interior will approve the pact.

Three of the potential online sportsbooks, besides DraftKings and FanDuel, are:

Barstool TwinSpires FOX Bet

In general, it can be said that almost every major sportsbook will be trying to figure out a way to get a license in Florida. The sunshine state has one of the largest populations at 21,48 million as of 2021, as well as tons of sports teams, so this doesn’t come as a surprise.

In the meantime, if you are interested in testing your luck and putting some wagers on your favorite team, Florida sports betting sites like betting.us contain all the necessary information as well as the complete list and map of sports betting locations in Florida.

Popular Payment Methods for Sportsbook Betting

Once sportsbooks go live in the sunshine state, players will have access to all the most popular and well-known sportsbook betting options. And, If everything goes as planned, gambler enthusiasts would be able to place bets on their favorite teams by the start of the 2021 NFL season.

The first and most popular betting option will be money line. This option enables you to put all your money towards who you think will win the game. Then there’s an option called spreads. Spreads are wagers where the sportsbook will handicap the match, either taking or giving away points.

Another potential betting option is a propositional bet. Props are when you’re betting on an individual or team performance. This option involves predicting plays such as passes, rebounds, rallies, and more.

Finally, there’s a betting option called totals. This betting option is also known as over-under bets. You are essentially betting on how many total points will be scored in a game or match.

Potential Online Sportsbook Banking Options

Although gambling on offshore sites is not considered illegal in Florida, there are many shady offshore sites out there that you should be aware of. If everything goes as planned and sports betting becomes legal in Florida, all banking options will be thoroughly tested by the state for safety and integrity.

Generally, many of the banking options are payment methods that you are familiar with and use every day. The best advantages of using legal and regulated sportsbooks are that your money is safe, games are fair, financial transactions are quick and easy, and your personal data is protected from cybercriminals and scammers.

Some of the banking options will include PayPal, PayNearMe, Credit/Debit cards, and eCheck. If you are used to shopping online, then you probably already have a PayPal account. So, when sports betting becomes legal in Florida, you can use the same service for making withdrawals and deposits.

Additionally, two of the most popular cards that are accepted on every regulated and licensed online sportsbook are MasterCard and Visa, so those two payment options will most definitely be available in Florida once sports betting becomes legal.

The Importance of Responsible Gambling

While gambling is a fun activity that many enjoy, there are some people that are unable to control their gambling habits after a while. Gambling should be an enjoyable activity, not an obsession. And whenever gambling becomes an obsession, it could lead to some severe problems in ones’ life.

Two million adults in the US are candidates for pathological gambling, and four to six million are considered problem gamblers. With that being said, Florida is taking responsible gambling very seriously.

Advertising and marketing of both online and traditional casinos contain a responsible gambling message and a toll-free help-line number for problem gamblers. Additionally, it is prohibited to make false and misleading claims.

If you ever notice that gambling has become more of an obsession than a hobby, feel free to reach out for help. Depending on the gravity of the problem, you might need to go to therapy, But keep in mind that facing the problem head-on is one step closer to overcoming it.