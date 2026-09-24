Op-Ed: Culture Is Not Decoration, It Is Nation Building

By Andrew Clarke, Founder, Braata Productions

When we speak about nation building and national development, the conversation often turns to roads, bridges, technology, investment, education, healthcare and economic growth. These are essential pillars of development. However, there is another force that is just as important and too often treated as an afterthought: Culture.

Culture is not simply music, food, dance, fashion, festivals or the arts. Culture is the collection of values, traditions, stories, beliefs, creative expressions and shared experiences that tell a people who they are and what they aspire to become. It’s a shared way a group of people understands, experiences and expresses life.

A nation that understands the power of its culture has an important resource for building confidence, strengthening communities, educating its young people and creating economic opportunity.

For countries such as Jamaica and our Caribbean neighbours, this should be particularly clear. We are small nations geographically, but our cultural footprint is enormous.

From reggae, dancehall, calypso and soca to cuisine, literature, theatre, fashion, carnival and the visual arts, Caribbean culture has travelled far beyond our shores. It has become part of the global conversation and, in many instances, has influenced how the world sees us.

Nowhere is that more evident than in these United States.

The Caribbean and America: A Shared Cultural Story

The relationship between the Caribbean and the United States is not simply one of migration and geography. It is also a story of cultural exchange. Caribbean people have been contributing to American society for generations: as entrepreneurs, educators, artists, musicians, healthcare professionals, scientists, public servants, community leaders and workers across virtually every sector.

New York City provides perhaps one of the clearest examples.

Walk through Brooklyn, Queens or the Bronx and you encounter the Caribbean not as an abstract concept, but as a living presence. Our restaurants, churches, businesses, community organizations, cultural institutions, festivals and neighbourhoods have helped shape the character of New York.

The annual West Indian American Day Carnival Parade in Brooklyn is one of the most visible expressions of that influence. What began as an expression of Caribbean identity has become a major New York cultural tradition, bringing together communities and showcasing the music, costumes, food and traditions of the Caribbean.

But the contribution goes much deeper than a parade.

Caribbean immigrants and their descendants have helped shape American music and popular culture. Jazz, reggae, calypso, soca, hip-hop and other musical traditions have crossed borders and influenced one another. Caribbean food has become increasingly woven into America’s culinary landscape. Caribbean writers, filmmakers, actors, designers and visual artists have brought our stories and perspectives into the American cultural mainstream.

This is culture at work.

And it demonstrates something that policymakers, educators and business leaders should take seriously: cultural influence can become economic influence, social influence and diplomatic influence.

Culture Creates Economic Opportunity

There is a tendency to separate culture from economics. That is a mistake.

The creative industries represent a significant economic opportunity. A successful musician creates employment for producers, engineers, managers, publicists, designers, venues and countless others. A cultural festival supports vendors, hotels, transportation providers, restaurants and small businesses. A film or television production can generate work for performers, technicians, caterers, location managers and other professionals.

Tourism provides another powerful example.

People do not travel simply to see a beach.

They travel to experience a place.

They want to taste its food, hear its music, understand its history, experience its festivals, meet its people and participate in its way of life.

That means culture is part of the tourism product.

Jamaica’s music, cuisine, heritage, people and creative expression are among the elements that differentiate the country in a highly competitive global tourism marketplace.

If we invest in our culture, we are therefore not merely preserving the past. We are also investing in industries and opportunities for the future.

Culture Builds Confidence

There is another dimension that may be even more important: identity.

Young people need to know where they come from.

They need to understand that their history did not begin with the challenges they see around them today. They need to encounter stories of creativity, resilience, achievement and innovation.

When a Jamaican child sees a Jamaican artist succeeding on an international stage, a Caribbean entrepreneur building a global business or a Caribbean filmmaker telling stories that resonate around the world, it sends an important message: Our stories matter. Our ideas matter. We matter. Cultural programming can therefore become a form of education.

Theatre, music, literature and the visual arts can introduce young people to history and heritage in ways that traditional textbooks sometimes cannot.

That is part of why organizations such as Braata Productions matter.

Our work in presenting Caribbean theatre and culture in the Diaspora is rooted in the belief that culture provides a bridge: between generations, between countries and between the Caribbean and the wider world.

Culture is the story a people tells about who they are, and how they choose to preserve, reinterpret and share that story with the world.

Braata Productions provide a vital platform for cultural preservation, artistic development and nation-building, ensuring that Jamaican and Caribbean stories continue to be told, valued and passed on.

The Diaspora Is an Asset

The Caribbean Diaspora should also be viewed as an important development partner.

There are millions of Caribbean people living outside the region who maintain strong connections to their countries of origin.

They send remittances. They invest. They establish businesses.

They support schools and community organizations. They promote Caribbean products. They travel home. They introduce friends and colleagues to the region.

But perhaps most importantly, they carry Caribbean culture with them.

The Diaspora becomes an unofficial cultural ambassador.

A Jamaican restaurant in New York can introduce someone to jerk chicken for the first time.

A Caribbean festival can introduce an American audience to soca. A theatre production can expose someone to Jamaican history. A reggae concert can create an entirely new appreciation for Jamaican music.

Every one of these encounters creates a connection.

And connections can become partnerships, investments, tourism opportunities and lifelong relationships.

America Has Been Changed by the Caribbean Too

The cultural conversation must also acknowledge that influence does not move in only one direction. The Caribbean has been profoundly influenced by the United States, but America has also been transformed by Caribbean people and Caribbean culture.

From the streets of Brooklyn to the stages of Broadway, from American universities to corporate boardrooms, Caribbean Americans have contributed to the country’s cultural, intellectual and economic life.

The story of America is, in part, a story of people bringing their cultures with them and creating something new.

The Caribbean is an important part of that story.

That reality should be embraced rather than viewed as a footnote.

We Must Invest in Our Cultural Infrastructure

If culture is important to national development, then we must treat cultural institutions and creative practitioners accordingly.

That means investing in theatres, museums, archives, libraries, festivals, cultural centres and creative spaces.

It means supporting artists and arts organizations while creating pathways for them to become sustainable businesses.

It means documenting our history before stories disappear.

It means ensuring that our children have access to music, theatre, dance, literature and the visual arts.

And it means developing stronger partnerships between governments, the private sector, educators, cultural organizations and the Diaspora.

We cannot constantly tell young people to be proud of their culture while failing to invest in the institutions that preserve and promote it.

Our Culture Is Our Capital

The Caribbean has spent generations exporting talent and creativity to the world.

Now we must ask how we can convert that cultural capital into sustainable development.

How do we turn music into businesses?

How do we turn festivals into economic engines?

How do we turn our heritage into educational experiences?

How do we create international markets for Caribbean fashion, film, theatre, cuisine, literature and visual art?

And how do we ensure that the economic benefits reach the communities and creators who produce the culture

These are not merely cultural questions.

They are development questions.

Culture can strengthen national identity. It can support tourism. It can create jobs. It can stimulate entrepreneurship. It can strengthen international relationships. It can give young people a sense of belonging and possibility.

That is why culture must move from the margins of our national development conversations to the centre.

We should stop asking whether culture is important enough to receive investment.

Instead, we should be asking whether we can afford not to invest in it.

Our culture is one of the greatest resources we possess.

It tells the world who we are.

It connects us to where we came from.

And, if we are willing to invest in it strategically, it can help shape where we are going.

Culture is not decoration. Culture is more than entertainment. Culture is identity. Culture is connection. Culture is economic opportunity. And ultimately, culture is nation building.

Andrew Clarke is the Founder of Braata Productions, a cultural organization dedicated to celebrating and presenting Caribbean culture and heritage through the performing arts.