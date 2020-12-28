Online Poker VS Live Poker, What Are the Differences?

The gambling industry is constantly expanding: sports betting, poker or casinos, and so on. It expands in proportion to the increasing population. People can now play the most popular online casino games . Yet, they are often confused and lost as there are so many of them and sometimes it is difficult to find the difference between them.

In this article, we offer to highlight an exciting game that has many followers: poker.

But between its online and live versions, there are many differences and specificities that deserve to be highlighted.

The Level of Play of Online Poker VS Live Poker

Internet poker is a very accessible discipline that has been booming for several years now. So, it has conquered the entire planet in a very short time. One would therefore think that a very large number of amateurs are involved and that the level is therefore quite low. On the contrary, playing poker in a land-based casino would be more difficult. It is necessary to move there but also to find games adapted to your budget and your desires. Live poker therefore seems to be reserved for an elite. And yet, all these a priori are false.

Let’s start with online poker. Of course, it’s easy to download poker software and play a game of any kind (tournament, cash-game, sit&go…) at any time, anywhere and for any amount. Although amateur players are still in the majority, the level has risen considerably with the professionalization of the game and the new tools made available to improve. Coaching, training, videos etc., everyone can have access to high-performance tools at a moderate cost. And quickly become better at this strategy game.

Games in land-based casinos are generally more difficult to access. Not all gambling establishments offer poker, the amounts played are higher and there are several categories of players: casino fanatics who come to the poker tables for entertainment, rich amateurs and professionals.

Analyze Your Poker Opponents

Whether on the internet or in real life, poker is a strategy game that requires a strong analytical capacity. But here again, several methods to achieve this are possible.

Verbal and Non-Verbal Live Signals

In live games, the best possible tracker will be observation. No live statistics to be retrieved from a software but, in addition to bet patterns, raises etc, many verbal and non-verbal signals to be analyzed. The interest of seeing your opponent in the flesh is to be able to detect a lot of invisible information on the Internet. Does the player show signs of nervousness or, on the contrary, of total relaxation? Do his gestures betray signs of strength or weakness? In live situations, the “tells” as they are called are of paramount importance in decision making and sometimes take precedence over technique.

The Different Techniques Between Online and Live Poker

Rest assured, online poker and live poker remain the same game with the same rules and combination values. Nevertheless, a few specificities apply.

Time Management

One of the big differences between live and online is the number of hands and games played. On the Internet, hands last only a few seconds on average thanks to the automation of the deal and the ease of betting. Whereas in live games, it can go up to several minutes with a real croupier dealing the cards and players taking their time to think and bet. Logically then, the number of hands played per hour live will be much lower than online. Furthermore, if the player has a limited amount of time for each of his actions on the Internet, in live play he can take as much time as he wants. Finally, online poker allows you to play several games at the same time, which is totally impossible in live play.