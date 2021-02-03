OneUnited Bank and Visa Launch Onetransaction Campaign

[Los Angeles] – OneUnited Bank and Visa have launched the OneTransaction Campaign for Black History Month. The campaign is designed to close the racial wealth gap. The OneTransaction Campaign includes a state-of-the-art, free virtual financial conference on Juneteenth (June 19, 2021).

In 2020, America was forced to recognize the impact of systemic racism, and the resulting racial wealth gap. According to Brookings, the net worth of a Black family is $17,150 compared to $171,000 for a white family. While public policy is critical to addressing the consequences of discrimination, public policy moves slowly.

OneUnited Bank encourages all Black Americans to focus on One Transaction in 2021. One Transaction will increase your net worth. That transaction could be a will, life insurance, home ownership, a profitable business, automatic savings, an investment portfolio or an improved credit score.

Focusing on Closing the Racial Wealth Gap

The #OneTransaction Campaign encourages Black families to select One Transaction to accomplish in 2021. They will provide action steps to accomplish that transaction. “The reality is the racial wealth gap for each family can be closed by one strategic transaction,” says Kevin Cohee, Chairman & CEO of OneUnited Bank. “By encouraging our community to accomplish One Transaction in 2021, we can make financial literacy a core value of the Black community and create generational wealth.”

OneTransaction Virtual Financial Conference

The Campaign includes a free state-of-the-art #OneTransaction Virtual Financial Conference in partnership with Visa, to be held on June 19, 2021 or Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

The OneTransaction Conference includes expert presenters in business and personal finance. Presenters include:

Tiffany Aliche , The Bugetnista , an award winning financial education teacher,

, , an award winning financial education teacher, Sharon Epperson , Senior Personal Finance Correspondent for CNBC,

, Senior Personal Finance Correspondent for CNBC, Karen Hunter , Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM Urban View,

, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM Urban View, Daymond John , globally recognized from ABC’s Shark Tank, founder and CEO of FUBU and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship,

, globally recognized from ABC’s Shark Tank, founder and CEO of FUBU and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Calvin Martyr , founder of #BlackOutDay2020 and The Blackout Coalition,

, founder of #BlackOutDay2020 and The Blackout Coalition, Everett Sands , founder and CEO of Lendistry, a Black-owned SBA Preferred Lender,

, founder and CEO of Lendistry, a Black-owned SBA Preferred Lender, Michelle Singletary , personal finance columnist and author of upcoming book “What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits”,

, personal finance columnist and author of upcoming book “What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits”, Kemberley Washington, CPA and Tax Analyst with Forbes Advisor

To secure your free ticket, go to www.oneunited.com/onetransaction. (Limited availability)

“Prioritizing financial educational and tailoring solutions to close the financial disparities is key to building generational wealth,” says Mary Ann Reilly, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Marketing, Visa. “By partnering with OneUnited Bank, we are both working towards driving lasting systemic change. And, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.”