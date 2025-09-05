Entertainment

One Link Music Festival Brings Superstar Lineup During Miami Carnival Weekend

Machel Montano, Shenseea, Masicka and More

One Link Music Festival Miami Carnival Weekend

MIAMI  – Get ready for two unforgettable days of music, culture, and celebration as the One Link Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park from October 10–11, 2025, and various locations during Miami Carnival Weekend.

This year’s festival will feature powerhouse performances from Machel Montano, Mavado, Shenseea, Masicka, Dexta Daps, 450, Skinny Fabulous, Klassik Frescobar, Nailah Blackman, and Lady Lava — all hosted by the electrifying trio Walshy Fire, Papa Keith, and Patrick the Hype Man.

“We’re thrilled to bring the world’s biggest acts to Miami Carnival Weekend and create a multi-night journey that celebrates music, heritage, and community,” says Tagyei Belinfante, One Music Festival Co-Producer. “Our goal is to offer a festival experience that’s more than just performances—it’s a cultural connection, a night-to-night celebration you won’t soon forget.”

With two days of explosive live performances and three nights of exclusive events, One Link will transform Miami’s iconic waterfront venue into a high-energy celebration of Afrobeat, Dancehall, Soca and other popular Caribbean music.

One Link Music Festival Highlights

  • 2 Full Festival Days featuring top-tier global performances
  • 3 Exclusive Night Events, offering unique curated nightlife experiences
  • Bayfront Park, Miami — one of the city’s most iconic waterfront venues
  • October 9–13, 2025, during Miami Carnival Weekend

Event Details

📍 Location: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL

📅 Dates: October 9–13, 2025

🎶 Performers: Machel Montano, Shenseea, Dexta Daps, Masicka, 450, Skinny Fabulous, Klassik Frescobar, Nailah Blackman, Lady Lava

🎤 Hosts: Walshy Fire, Papa Keith, Patrick the Hype Man

 

