On The Ballot – Kamala Harris | Joe Biden For President 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president to restore the soul of the nation. He believes it’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough and resilient. We choose hope over fear. Science over fiction. Truth over lies. And unity over division. We are the United States of America. And together, there is not a single thing we can’t do.
