On Call Mechanics Hosts 2nd annual Women’s Car Care Clinic

DAVIE – Lowell Gelin is a dynamic leader who is shaping our community in ways that have made South Florida a better place, both to live and do business. His professionalism and expertise combined with his investment in the success of the youth of South Florida have made him a well-respected businessman and role model. He is the CEO and Automotive Diagnostician of On Call Mechanics, located in Davie, Florida.

2nd annual Women’s Car Care Clinic

On Call Mechanics, Owner and Automotive Diagnostician Lowell Gelin will conduct a free workshop to help you navigate hot to keep your car safe and reliable. Some of the topics include: How to check tire pressure, the importance of having more than one key for your vehicle and five significant check-ups on your car.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, April 26th at Davie Pine Island Park Multipurpose Center-3801 S. Pine Island Road, Davie from 6pm – 8pm

Lowell created On Call Mechanics to provide a mobile auto repair service that would accommodate individuals with limited time to service their vehicles. He quickly gained a reputation for providing a high level of quality service and has been able to change some of the negative opinions most people feel about mechanics.

Known for his charismatic personality, deeply rooted work ethic and knowledge of cars and how they work, Mr. Gelin is also committed to premiere service and developing the young people in his community. He truly embodies a renaissance man whose talent is creating a blueprint for a new generation of young people interested in mechanics. He was nominated and selected for the Legacy Magazine 40 Under 40 Black Leaders of Tomorrow 2014 Award.

Mr. Gelin has always been active in the South Florida community, especially when it comes to working with young adults.

He mentors the incarcerated youth with Monalisa Weber, creator of Probation Station on a weekly basis and he was recently a Key Note Speaker at Miami Dade College for the Youth Economic Development Conference and plays a major role in influencing and motivating high school students entering into college to help them discover what their passion is and turn it into a career.

Since he started On Call Mechanics in 2008, Mr. Gelin has employed and trained several young people who express a desire to get experience in the mechanic and automotive industry.