OMI Records New Song and Video While On Tour in Japan

OMI Rain On Me:
OMI Rain On Me:
OMI

 

JAPAN – During his recent Japanese Tour, OMI recorded a new single and video with a new Japanese pop sensation named LiLi “Tokyo Dreamgirl”. The music video was shot at the Yurakujo Resort in Narita and the song was recorded in Tokyo. The single was produced by Virg Productions and is titled “Rain On Me”.

The music video also features the DME World dancers out of Japan who were also backup dancers for OMI on his Japanese Tour which kicked off his career 10th year Anniversary Tour for his hit “Cheerleader”. The Japanese leg was organized by Contractor Music out of Jamaica, DME World from Japan and Commercial Entertainment from the UK.

 

