Omari Banks Celebrates African Heritage with New Single “Africa Identity”

ANGUILLA – Renowned recording artist and songwriter Omari Banks is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated new single, “Africa Identity“. This powerful track is set to release July 19th via ONErpm, marking Omari’s triumphant return to the music scene after a two-year hiatus since his last release, “Educate Us,” in 2022.

Inspired by the 50th anniversary of carnival celebrations in Anguilla, “Africa Identity” is a vibrant fusion of soca and Afro beat that pays homage to the island’s rich cultural heritage and its deep-rooted connections to African ancestry. Omari Banks, who produced and wrote the song, drew from his childhood memories and the music that shaped his upbringing in Anguilla.

“The song was inspired by the 50th year of carnival celebrations in Anguilla, which is a celebration of the emancipation from slavery and how our African identity should be at the forefront of our celebrations,” Omari explains. “I was inspired by the memories as a child growing up in Anguilla, the music I heard, and how it made me feel, and also how it ties into our African ancestry.“

Collaborating closely with Dennis Warrington, Omari crafted a beat that seamlessly blends soca and Afro beat elements, while his signature guitar playing adds a unique touch to the track. The legendary Jamaican saxophonist Dean Fraser also lends his talents to the song, adding a dynamic and soulful dimension to the horns.

Recorded between the studios of Dennis Warrington and Justin Richardson in Anguilla, “Africa Identity” is a celebration of identity and cultural pride. “The song is about celebrating our identity, which is Anguillian but rooted firmly in African culture, and this we should never forget,” Omari emphasizes.

With lyrics that resonate deeply, the opening line of the song sets the tone: “Once a year I does jump around and play mass in the street / Yep it’s that time of year, slave master set we free.”

Omari Banks has always been passionate about spreading messages of love and consciousness through his music. “The message I want to convey is we must be proud of who we are and never forget the lessons of the past as they shape our future,” he says.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Africa Identity,” Omari also hints at the exciting news of a full album set to be released in 2025. “Music and life continuously change as we grow, and that I believe is natural. But as a musician, I’m constantly inspired by what I’m hearing in the present, so expect more of me and my guitar and a bit more uptempo tunes at times,” he shares.

While there are no immediate plans for a music video, fans can look forward to a lyric video, and Omari will be performing “Africa Identity” on his upcoming summer and fall tours in the US and UK.