Jamaican comedy king Oliver Samuels and Consul General Oliver Mair, who served South Florida for nearly eight years, share a stage for the first time in David Heron’s Easter Sunday 2027 staged reading of Trevor Rhone’s landmark play in Queens, New York.

NEW YORK — Jamaican acting legend Oliver Samuels and Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, Oliver Mair, will headline a Staged Reading Gala of Trevor Rhone’s classic drama Old Story Time on Easter Sunday, March 28, 2027, at 7 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in Jamaica, Queens. The event also celebrates World Theatre Day, which falls the day before.

Award-winning playwright and actor David Heron will produce and direct through his company, Sure Thing Productions, by special arrangement with the estate of the late Trevor Rhone. The organizers are calling it “2 Olivers. 1 Classic.”

At a Glance

What: Old Story Time Staged Reading Gala

Old Story Time Staged Reading Gala Who: Oliver Samuels (Pa Ben), Oliver Mair (George McFarlane)

Oliver Samuels (Pa Ben), Oliver Mair (George McFarlane) When: Easter Sunday, March 28, 2027, at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, March 28, 2027, at 7 p.m. Where: Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, Queens, New York

Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, Queens, New York Tickets: On sale online in January 2027

On sale online in January 2027 Box office: 646-533-7021

Talks are underway for more performances across the New York tri-state area over the Easter holidays. More cast members will be announced later.

David Heron on Reviving ‘Perhaps Jamaica’s Greatest Play’

“I am happy beyond words to announce this 2027 Staged Reading Gala of Trevor Rhone’s masterpiece Old Story Time, perhaps Jamaica’s greatest play, written by arguably our nation’s most renowned playwright,” Heron said in a statement from his New York office.

Heron said he has admired the play since he studied it as a student at the University of the West Indies. He sees the revival as part of a Caribbean storytelling renaissance.

“With Jamaican and Caribbean film, television and theatre now attracting global audiences, the time to revive and celebrate these masterworks of the past is now,” Heron said. He added that his staged reading audiences have included Broadway and Off-Broadway stars, producers, directors and investors “who are slowly waking up to the potential of these stories for the international marketplace.”

He thanked the Rhone family for “entrusting us with Trevor’s excellent script” and thanked both Olivers for their commitment to sharing Jamaica’s theatre heritage.

What Old Story Time Is About

Old Story Time is set in rural Jamaica and deals with race, class, colorism and identity after colonial rule. Miss Aggy is a poor single mother whose dark-skinned son, Len, is a brilliant student. She hopes he will marry a lighter-skinned girl so he can move up in society.

Len goes away on a scholarship and comes home married to Lois, not the bride his mother wanted. He has to face his mother’s prejudice and her schemes against his wife. At the same time, he tries to save Miss Aggy from financial ruin after some bad investments.

Oliver Samuels Takes on Pa Ben

Samuels will play Pa Ben, Miss Aggy’s neighbor and confidant. Pa Ben is the village storyteller who narrates the play and leads the audience through the story. The role is closely linked with the late Charles Hyatt.

Samuels is a three-time Actor Boy Award winner. He has just finished a UK tour of his comedy Where Dere’s A Will, Dere’s A Criminal, and he appeared in Heron’s 2026 Easter staged reading of The Rope and The Cross.

His stage career started more than 50 years ago with the 1971–72 LTM National Pantomime Music Boy, alongside the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley (Miss Lou) and Ranny Williams. Since then he has worked across theatre, film and television. His credits include the TV series Oliver at Large and the films The Mighty Quinn, with two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, and Great Moments in Aviation, with Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave.

On Nov. 14, the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) gave Samuels an honorary Doctor of Letters degree.

Consul General Oliver Mair Returns to the Stage

Mair will play George McFarlane. George is Len’s well-to-do schoolmate, and he plays a key part in Len’s eye-opening lessons about Jamaica’s upper class.

South Florida readers know Mair well. He spent nearly eight years as Jamaica’s consul general in Miami before he took up the New York post in late summer 2026.

Before he became a diplomat, Mair was a successful playwright and actor. As a child at Vaz Preparatory School, he performed in Samantha and The Seven Doobies alongside Ziggy Marley. He then played leading roles in the Jamaica Musical Theatre Company’s productions of Aladdin and Cinderella.

As an adult, Mair sang with the University Singers for several years. He co-wrote, produced and acted in the revues The Rhythm of Life, Dis Ting, Dat Ting and Laugh It Off. Dis Ting received eight Actor Boy Award nominations and won two: Best Revue, and Best Supporting Actor for Christopher “Johnny” Daley.

This will be the first time the “2 Olivers” share a stage. Mair said the project means more to him than that.

“To be appearing onstage in the legendary Trevor Rhone’s classic Jamaican play Old Story Time is a great honor and deeply humbling,” Mair said. “Jamaica is so much more than sun, sea and sand. We have produced theatre luminaries of the very highest order, of which Rhone is a stellar example.”

He said that, as consul general, he could not think of a better way to support World Theatre Day and “this very important and economically viable art form, than to actually participate.”

Heron’s Caribbean Staged Reading Series

Old Story Time is the fourth show in Heron’s Staged Reading Gala series of Caribbean plays:

2024: McBee by the late Dominica-born playwright Alwin Bully

McBee by the late Dominica-born playwright Alwin Bully 2025: Heron’s own romantic dramedy Love and Marriage and New York City

Heron’s own romantic dramedy Love and Marriage and New York City 2026: Easton Lee’s Easter classic The Rope and The Cross

Easton Lee’s Easter classic 2027: Trevor Rhone’s Old Story Time

About the Play

Rhone wrote Old Story Time and directed its first production in Nassau, Bahamas, in 1979. The play uses Caribbean oral storytelling, with Pa Ben moving freely between the present and the past. It has since become a staple of Caribbean theatre and is on Caribbean school syllabuses.

Old Story Time plays Sunday, March 28, 2027, at 7 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, Queens. Tickets go on sale online in January 2027. Box office: 646-533-7021.