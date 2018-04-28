Olanike “Nike” Adebayo, Esq receives 2018 John F. Balikes Award

MIAMI – Olanike “Nike” Adebayo, Esq. is the proud recipient of the 2018 John F. Balikes Award from the Unified Children’s Courthouse.

Each year, the judges of the Children’s Courthouse present the “Wall of Honor” ceremony to recognize those individuals who have made significant contributions to children in the juvenile justice and child welfare system in Miami-Dade County. With the presentation of the John F. Balikes Award at this ceremony, the Unified Children’s Court recognizes an individual who demonstrates respect and professionalism to the legal profession.

Attorney Adebayo has exemplified these attributes through her service during her 20-year legal career. She is currently a candidate for county court judge and is currently working with the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, Third District and is a candidate for county court judge.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the judiciary at the Children’s Courthouse. I am privileged to be held in such regard as stand in service to the children of this community,” commented Adebayo.

The 2018 ceremony will be held at the Children’s Courthouse on May 4, 2018 at noon.