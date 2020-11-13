OJ ThaGreat Drops A New Single Featuring Carol Bradshaw O. D.

Talented reggae artist, OJ ThaGreat, announces the release of his new song, “Thousand Psalms,” to listeners on the importance of prayers and meditation

[Kingston, Jamaica] – The commitment of OJ ThaGreat to creating motivational and inspiring songs cannot be questioned and recently reiterated this fact with the release of “Thousand Psalms”.

The talented reggae artist from Jamaica has been able to carve a niche in the highly competitive entertainment industry by delivering message-filled content that will provoke discussions and lead to societal changes.

Opening the song with the voice of Jamaica’s world-renowned actor, Carl Bradshaw O.D. reciting Psalms 2, “Thousand Pslams” immediately sets the tone to uplift and inspire listeners.

“The song was inspired by prayers and meditation. A prayer a day keeps the devil away, so can you imagine what a thousand psalms can do, cramp and paralyze him. People will look and say ‘but there isn’t a thousand psalms’, but the title is just placing emphasis on continuous prayers and meditation. I think a lot a youths don’t believe in praying and it isn’t really embedded in them as it was for previous generations. Therefore, I think many have lost faith in prayers and meditation, even those who it was instilled in has lost faith. This song is an insight and a reminder in one. SELAH,” said OJ ThaGreat.

OJ ThaGreat is known for his use of biblical passages and wordplay skills, such as his previously released single “Trumpet Sounds”, to create thought-provoking lyrics suitable for all categories of music lovers. He has continued this tradition with “Thousand Psalms,” as he shares with listeners the power of prayer.

OJ ThaGreat also puts a short prayer line in the song that can be used by everyone. The singer offers a seemingly unprecedented spiritual journey through “Thousand Psalms,” blessing the soul, body, and minds of listeners.

The lyrics of the song clearly state the intent of OJ ThaGreat with his latest single.

“First thing mi do in a di morning

Mi affi pray

Read mi scriptures so the pagans them have to stay away

I clear my energy and run evil spirits away

light mi incense

meditation stance as I start to pray….”

Produced by OJ ThaGreat and distributed by Zojak Worldwide, “Thousand Psalms” is currently available across several digital platforms for music lovers worldwide.