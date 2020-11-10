OFX Partners with Caribshopper.com to help Caribbean Merchants Expand

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – OFX Group Limited, one of the world’s leading international payments providers introduced a partnership with Caribshopper.com, a new online marketplace that enables consumers in the United States to purchase their favorite, hard to find, Caribbean products made directly by Caribbean merchants.

Powered by OFX, Caribshopper.com is now able to help its merchants access U.S. and international markets and get paid easily.

Caribshopper.com provides local Caribbean business owners a marketplace platform to expand their customer base by branching out to American shoppers who are craving the flavors of home, without having to travel there.

Exporting and taking advantage of the boom in international eCommerce was historically a barrier for these businesses due to the challenges of accessing the end customer and getting paid. OFX and Caribshopper have solved this.

Impact of Lack of Tourism Dollars

Many of these Caribbean businesses have been dramatically affected by a lack of tourism dollars flowing into their country, a major piece of their business model. This partnership now enables Caribshopper to focus on its central mission of building out its platform to help small businesses hurt by the global pandemic and economic downturn, survive and thrive.

“We are thrilled to be able to support Caribshopper.com as its mission aligns so closely with our goal to support small business growth both in the United States and abroad,” said Alfred Nader, President of North America for OFX. “Our team is excited to watch this company grow, while also making it easier for the more than one million former Caribbean residents who yearn for a taste of home to find their local flavors.”

Caribshopper.com was founded by Jamaican-born brothers Kadion and Tennyson Preston in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami – with employees located in Florida, Atlanta, Jamaica, and Trinidad.

“OFX allows us to transfer money the same day to the over 100 merchants on our platform,” said Kadion Preston, Co-Founder & CEO of Caribshopper.com. “What might be even more impressive than the OFX platform is their customer service. Their flexibility and willingness to support us is one of the reasons we chose to partner with them. We are looking forward to continued growth with OFX when we can launch in the Canadian and UK markets.”