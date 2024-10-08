Local News

Office of the Consulate General, Miami – CLOSED Due to Hurricane Milton

Jamaica Consulate Office Miami Moving To New Location - Courthouse Tower

Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami Office

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Office of the Consulate General, Miami, will close today, October 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., and will remain closed on October 9th and 10th , 2024, due to the current weather conditions from Hurricane Milton.

They will reopen on Friday, October 11, 2024 and will continue to monitor the weather forecast and provide additional notifications as conditions warrant.

Consul General Oliver Mair continues to encourage all persons to stay vigilant and safe during this time.

 

