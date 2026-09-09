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OCYC to Host Overtown Brain Health, Caregiving Event

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Brain health

Free “Remember Together” event will connect families with experts, resources and a community-led conversation on memory, healthy aging and caregiving.

 

Brain health

MIAMI  — The Overtown Children & Youth Coalition, will host Remember Together, a free community event focused on brain health, memory, healthy aging and caregiving. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 219 NW 14th Terrace in Miami. Free registration is available at Eventbrite.

The event will feature Dr. LaToya Lewis, a nationally recognized nurse scientist. She advocates for brain health equity. Dr. Lewis founded The Soul of Medicine by Dr. LaToya Lewis™. Organizers say the program is designed to move beyond the traditional health fair model. Instead, Overtown residents, caregivers and families will have a direct role in shaping the conversation with experts.

“Brain health is wealth, and caregivers deserve the same care, resources and attention they provide to others every day,” said Anthony Robinson, executive director of OCYC. “We cannot simply ask caregivers to keep being strong. We must step in with meaningful support, including access to resources, respite and information.”

Lewis will deliver the keynote, “Remember Together: Our Brain Health. Our Families. Our Future.” She also will join other experts for “The Community Has the Mic,” an interactive discussion shaped by questions from residents, caregivers, families and online participants.

OIC South Florida to Host Overtown Brain Health, Caregiving Event

“Caregiving is love in its most demanding form,” said Lewis. “It means showing up, again and again, while carrying a weight the world may never see. Caregivers need support, resources, rest, and a community that understands the weight they carry.”

The program also will include practical brain health information, caregiver resources and the Overtown Brain Health Walk. Participants will receive a Brain Health Journey Passport and connect with health and wellness resources, community organizations, local businesses and support services. Organizers aim for each participant to leave with three clear next steps. This way, they do not leave with just a stack of brochures.

After the event, OCYC will release “What Overtown Told Us,” a recap highlighting residents’ comments, lessons learned by organizers and next steps for the community.

We encourage residents to come with questions and leave with answers, resources and a plan.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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