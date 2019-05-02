Ocean Club West Chosen to Host Opening Turks and Caicos Tourism Event

Turks and Caicos – Situated directly along the world famous Grace Bay Beach, Solana at Ocean Club West, has been selected to host the opening reception event for this year’s Turks and Caicos Conference.

Every year the tourism board and hotel association selects a hotel partner that exhibits all that the island of Providenciales has to offer as the starting point of their yearly travel industry three day event.

As a longstanding staple of providing guests with an incredible island experience with direct Grace Bay Beach access, Ocean Club West (the second of the two resorts on the island) is a perfect representation of why travelers frequent Provo.

The annual conference includes a series of exciting events, dinners, workshops and learning sessions to show off the island over a period of three days.

This will be the first year in which the opening reception will be held at Solana and will allow the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board, the Hotel Association and all additional travel and tourism industry guests to enjoy the restaurant, beachfront views and delectable cuisine.

Guests will be treated to a signature cocktail upon their arrival and special welcome remarks from Nathaniel Rigby, General Manager of Ocean Club West before choosing from an assortment of delicious food stations that will range from cuisine native to the island to Solana’s Asian-fusion signature dishes.

Towards the end of the evening guests will be invited down to the beach for a bonfire with s’mores set to the scene of fireworks.

An onsite DJ will supply the perfect background music to be enjoyed throughout the event and a photographer will be on hand making sure to capture the memorable evening.

As they depart, guests will receive a special Ocean Club Resorts canvas beach bag with island candies and a Solana mug inside.