OAS Pays Glowing Tribute to Former Jamaican Ambassador Anthony Johnson

[Washington, DC] – Member State Ambassadors to the Organization of American States (OAS), in a special sitting on Wednesday (May 12) paid glowing tributes to late former Jamaican Ambassador Anthony Johnson. Johnson served as Jamaica’s envoy to the West Hemisphere organization for a number of years. Ambassador Johnson passed away in Jamaica on April 28, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of CARICOM Ambassadors to the OAS was Trinidad and Tobago’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Anthony Phillips-Spencer. The Ambassador expressed condolences to Johnson’s family, as well as the people and government of Jamaica.

Distinguished Public Official

Phillips-Spencer celebrated Ambassador Johnson as a distinguished public official. Especially, “whose immense contribution to the upliftment of Jamaica and to international service was exemplary”. The Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador further noted that the Americas Region had held a deep appreciation for his exceptional character. As well as for “his qualities of humility, intellect and integrity.”

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro Tribute

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, meantime lauded Ambassador Johnson. Especially for the immense contributions he made while representing Jamaica at that Washington-based organization from 2008 to 2010.

Trailblazer

In his tribute on behalf of the United States of America, Interim Representative to the OAS Mr. Bradley Freden said “Ambassador Johnson’s work advanced the strong ties between Jamaica and the United States, and [between] Jamaica and the OAS. His long career is a testament to his skill and contributions to the international community. He was a trailblazer who was of great character. Plus he had intellectual acumen. Johnson shared his knowledge as a Fulbright grantee and President of the Jamaica Fulbright Association,” Freden said.

Engaging People Skills

Jamaica’s Ambassador Audrey P. Marks, in her own remembrances and response, thanked the OAS on behalf of the people and government of Jamaica. Especially for the glowing tributes paid to her predecessor. She recalled Ambassador Johnson’s engaging people skills. Skills which she cited as tremendous assets. As a result he reached out to Jamaicans in the Diaspora and represented Jamaica on the international stage. “At every step of the way, his inimitable style endeared him to people from all walks of life”.

“We are deeply appreciative for his life and commitment to raising Jamaica’s profile during his role as envoy, and remain proud of his successes, particularly in championing the ideals of Marcus Garvey here at the OAS in 2009.

Man of Integrity

“Members of staff of Jamaica’s Embassy, the OAS Mission and the High Commission in the UK recall him as a man of integrity. One who was not only interested in their individual work assignments but also encouraged them in their personal pursuits,” Ambassador Marks observed.

Accomplished Diplomat

Tributes to the former Jamaican Ambassador were also offered by the Permanent Representative of Canada, Ambassador Hugh Adsett. “Ambassador Johnson will be remembered as an accomplished diplomat. And, a passionate Member of Parliament, who made important contributions to Jamaica’s national life.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Canada, we extend our most sincere condolences to Jamaica and to the family of the late Ambassador, including his daughter, Senator The Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. We also extend our condolences to Ambassador Marks and the members of her Mission.”

Represented Jamaica with Distinction

As well, Costa Rican Ambassador Alejandra Solano spoke on behalf of the Central American Integrated System (SICA) member states in the OAS. Solano remarked that as an ambassador to the United States and Permanent representative to the OAS, Johnson had “represented Jamaica with distinction. We note that his input was indelible not only to us his country but to the entire Western Hemisphere.”

Legacy Stands Tall

Meanwhile, as Regional Coordinator of the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) member states in the OAS, Peru’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Hugo De Zela, hailed Johnson, “whom the OAS was fortunate to have while he served in the dual role as Jamaica‘s ambassador to the United States and Permanent representative to the OAS.”

Recalling Johnson’s contributions to hemispheric affairs, he said “his legacy stands tall and will continue to do.”