OAS Chief: Corruption Threatens Development, Public Trust

WASHINGTON — Organization of American States Secretary-General Albert Ramdin called for stronger regional and international cooperation to fight corruption. He warned that it weakens democratic institutions, deepens inequality and threatens sustainable development.

Speaking Wednesday at the opening of the regional conference “Corruption: A Common Threat to Societies and Development” at OAS headquarters, Ramdin said corruption is not only a legal or institutional problem. Additionally, it directly affects people’s lives and opportunities.

The Embassy of France and France’s permanent mission to the OAS hosted the conference in the Hall of the Americas.

Corruption Erodes Institutions and Opportunity

Ramdin said corruption weakens public institutions, compromises the administration of justice and erodes confidence in government. He said it also disproportionately harms vulnerable communities by limiting access to essential services and opportunities.

He said progress should be measured by tangible improvements in people’s lives, not only by the adoption of laws, policies or institutional commitments.

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OAS Anti-Corruption Framework

Ramdin highlighted the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption, adopted in 1996, as a landmark regional instrument. The convention created a framework for countries in the Americas to cooperate in preventing, detecting and combating corruption.

He said corruption’s changing nature demands continued vigilance, stronger enforcement and approaches that adapt to emerging challenges.

Cross-Border Corruption Requires Cooperation

Ramdin pointed to corruption’s cross-border dimensions, including illicit financial flows and the movement of proceeds across jurisdictions. Because of those challenges, he said, cooperation among national authorities is increasingly important.

He called for stronger collaboration among governments, investigators and institutions through information sharing, coordinated investigations and effective mechanisms to hold offenders accountable.

Whole-of-Society Action and Accountability

Ramdin said fighting corruption requires a whole-of-society approach. Importantly, responsibility extends beyond governments to institutions, civil society and other sectors.

He urged participants to develop practical recommendations that strengthen regional efforts, improve accountability and turn anti-corruption commitments into measurable results.

The conference brought regional stakeholders together to examine corruption as a shared challenge. They also explored stronger cooperation to address its effects on governance, economic progress and social development.

Ramdin’s remarks emphasized sustained collective action to ensure that public institutions serve citizens fairly and transparently and that corruption does not undermine development.