Nydia Norville Launches Choiselle, an All-Natural Face Elixir Packed with Tropical Ingredients

NEW YORK – Luxury skincare brand Choiselle invites you to take your skin on a luxurious voyage through the tropics with its newest product offering, the Neroli Isle Face Elixir.

Choiselle’s Neroli Isle Face Elixir is a facial serum made with carefully curated ingredients, plucked from nature, to nourish, hydrate and enhance the skin.

Choiselle is made with vitamin C-rich Soursop Seed Oil

The all-natural product is formulated with a unique combination of plant-based oils and a plethora of raw, unspoiled ingredients.

Ingredients like Soursop (a vitamin-rich tropical fruit) helps heal and prevent breakouts. Acai Berry, Watermelon, and Papaya Seed oils hydrate, exfoliate and brighten the tone of the skin, while Orange Blossom (Neroli essential oil) and Acerola (West Indian Cherry) extract further moisturizes and treat blemishes.

And what would a voyage to the Caribbean be without a tour through a maze of wondrous botanicals?

Hibiscus is rich in antioxidants, which helps fight skin-damaging free radicals that thrive when pollutants like ultraviolet radiation and traffic emissions make contact with the skin. Lavish the skin in tropical bliss with Choiselle’s Neroli Isle Face Elixir.

Neroli Isle Face Elixir retails at $90 for a 30 ml bottle of pure tropical bliss.

Choiselle’s Neroli Isle Face Elixir is available online and in select boutiques, specialty department stores, and spas across the country.

Why Choiselle

Choiselle is an all-natural, luxury skincare startup that epitomizes an authentically natural way of life. Choiselle is comprised of a growing line of products created with all-natural ingredients, rooted in Caribbean culture.

Originally created in the kitchen of founder, Nydia Norville, Choiselle first launched in 2014 offering luxurious body butter.

The cache of products grew to include beautifully fragrant bath & body oils and coconut wax candles that launched in 2017.