Novel Writing Workshop with Acclaimed Author Preston Allen

PEMBROKE PINES, FL — South Florida’s aspiring authors can turn their book ideas into page-ready stories at “Novel Writing 101: Preparation, Research & Review,” a free, one-day novel writing workshop. The event is presented by the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC).

Leading the session is acclaimed novelist and Florida International University English professor Preston Allen. He is a State of Florida Individual Artist Fellow and winner of the Sonia H. Stone Prize in Fiction. The three-time AALBC bestseller has written eight books. Notably, his novels All or Nothing and Jesus Boy earned critical acclaim. In fact, he brings years of expertise to this novel writing workshop, ensuring every attendee benefits from his guidance.

Designed for emerging and working writers, the hands-on session will break down the creative process. This will include preparation, research, story development and revision. As a result, participants will gain practical tools to move a manuscript forward. Therefore, this novel writing workshop is perfect for anyone ready to take the next step with their story.

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

ADMISSION: Free; registration required

REGISTRATION: louisebennettheritage.com

INCLUDED: Lunch and a Certificate of Attendance

The Broward County Board of County Commissioners supports the program in part, following the Broward Cultural Council’s recommendation. Writers seeking support and focused guidance should not miss this novel-writing workshop.