North Miami to Induct New Mayor and Council Members, May 28

Mayor-elect Philippe Bien-Aime, Councilman Scott Galvin, Councilman Alix Desulme, Ed.D., and City Clerk-elect Vanessa Joseph, Esq., to take the Oath of Office

NORTH MIAMI – The city of North Miami will host an induction ceremony on Tuesday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. for the newly elected mayor and city clerk, along with two incumbents selected by residents during the May 14 election.

The ceremony will take in the auditorium at North Miami Senior High School. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Mayor-elect Philippe Bien-Aime’s induction comes after previously holding the District 3 seat since 2013. Two incumbents, District 1 Councilman Scott Galvin and District 4 Councilman Alix Desulme, Ed.D., will take their final oaths of office due to term limits. City Clerk-elect Vanessa Joseph, Esq., will also take the oath office as the City’s first black woman to hold the position.

The ceremony will be conducted as an official meeting of the North Miami City Council, with additions such as: the presentation of colors by the North Miami Police Department Honor Guard, musical selections by Officer Abigail Mary of the North Miami Police Department, and an inter-faith invocation led by Rabbi Jory Lang of the Beth Moshe Congregation, Pastor Yovanny Delvillar of the La Fe Ministerios and Pastor Luc Fleurestil of Eglise Baptiste De La Fraternite.

The May 14th election resulted in a run-off for the District 3 council seat. The run-off election for this seat will be decided on Tuesday, June 4th. For more details on the run-off election, visit City of North Miami.

To reserve a seat at the 2019 Induction Ceremony, contact the Office of Mayor and City Council at 305-895-9815 or RSVP online here.