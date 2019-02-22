North Miami Recognizes Modern Day Black History Makers

4th Annual Evening of Honors Dinner – February 22nd

NORTH MIAMI – The City of North Miami’s 2019 Black History Month celebration continues with the 4th Annual Evening of Honors Dinner. In alignment with the City’s 2019 Black History Month theme, “Building Strong Communities,” this year’s honorees include local community builders across multiple disciplines.

This event will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, February 22, at the Joe Celestin Center, located at 1525 NW 135th Street, North Miami.

Local television news journalist, Darryl Forges will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

2019 Black History Honorees

The 2019 Honorees are Dr. Shirley Gibson, the first elected Mayor of Miami Gardens, Florida’s largest predominantly African-American municipality; former NFL player, turned real estate developer and humanitarian, Elvis Dumervil; Tracy Wilson Mourning, recognized for her humanitarianism and non-profit work to benefit all girls; NFL player Kenny Stills, for his unity building initiatives among minorities and law enforcement professionals; and Dr. Solomon Stinson, a lifelong Miami Dade County educator and former school board member.

This dinner celebration will also include live musical performances and entertainment.

This is a free public event. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Persons interested in attending may RSVP online here