North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin Appointed to Florida League of Cities

North Miami – The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that the City of North Miami’s District 3 Councilwoman, Mary Estimé-Irvin, was recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2020-2021 Legislative Policy Committee.

Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice-chairs and members are appointed annually by the League’s president. Florida League of Cities President, Tony Ortiz, a City of Orlando Commissioner, made the appointments for this term.

As a legislative policy committee member, Estimé-Irvin will help develop the League’s Legislative Action Agenda, which details priority issues most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session.

Committee members will also help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation. Additionally, members of this committee are asked to serve as advocates throughout the legislative process.

“As important as it is for municipalities like North Miami to development and implement local legislation, programs and initiatives to serve the greater good of our community, it is of equal importance to be a community that stays abreast of State level legislative action and its impact on local governmental processes,” said Estimé-Irvin. “This appointment is truly an honor. I look forward to bringing a North Miami perspective to this committee and advocating in the best interest of our fellow Floridians.”

Estimé-Irvin has served as a North Miami City Councilwoman since 2019.

During her time in office, she has been an advocate for the City’s youth, most recently sponsoring the ordinance to establish the North Miami Youth Council and hosting the first Human Trafficking Awareness Rally for local students.

Estimé-Irvin partners with local chambers of commerce to host educational workshops for area businesses. She is also a voice for North Miami’s seniors, advocating for their expanded social service offerings and proudly hosting their inaugural Valentine’s Day Rendezvous.

For the second consecutive year, Estimé-Irvin spearheaded North Miami’s Florida City Government Week festivities.

For a complete list of 2020-2021 Legislative Policy Committee members, as well as more information on each committee and the League’s legislative policy development process, click here.